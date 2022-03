Autumn might be upon us, but that doesn't mean you should stay inside. Opera Australia's outdoor production of The Phantom of the Opera is a five-star hit, no matter rain, hail or shine (OK, probably not hail). But if you prefer the luxury of four walls and a roof, or your pockets just aren't quite deep enough for the hottest tickets in town, there's still plenty to see around the city: Sydney Theatre Company is bringing back its blockbuster The Picture of Dorian Gray, and Darlinghurt Theatre is pushing buttons with Stay Woke, for example. And if you're in desperate need of a good laugh, the Sydney Comedy Festival is back in town this month too.

