“It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.” It’s one of Dolly Parton’s most sparkling quips, but it was also a catchphrase that kept repeating in my mind throughout the Australian premiere of 9 to 5 the Musical, an extremely well-heeled but often air-headed adaptation of the 1980-released movie in which Parton starred. To borrow from Dolly’s famed love of a folksy metaphor, this is a show as subtle as a bottle blonde at a brunettes' convention, as delicate as a whoopie cushion at a wake, and hammier than a pork chop wrapped in bacon. But what this show lacks in nuance, it more than makes up for in feel-good factor.