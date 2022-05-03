Sydney
Dancers in An American in Paris
Photograph: Darren Thomas

Sydney theatre in May

Here's what and who to check out on Sydney stages this month – and where to find 'em

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher
There is plenty of magic being made on Sydney's stages in May, from edgy mainstage plays to rip-roaring new Aussie musicals. Aside from all the drama, the Sydney Comedy Festival is also packing in the chuckles until they have the last laugh on May 22. Meanwhile, Vivid Sydney is finally back in action this month, and it will be pointing the spotlight on a plethora of live performances, gigs and talks.

RECOMMENDED: How to score cheap theatre tickets in Sydney.

Musicals

An American in Paris
Photograph: Darren Thomas

An American in Paris

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Sydney

Featuring a talented cast from the Australian Ballet, this almost two and a half-hour show with interval whisks by on the uplifting spirit of its joie de vivre and spectacular set-pieces, including the showstopping ballet scene that formed the movie’s grand finale. It’s sumptuous stuff that easily overcomes occasionally wobbly accent work, sweeps you off your feet and lands in a standing ovation. 

Read review
Buy ticket
Dubbo Championship Wrestling
Photograph: Supplied/Hayes Theatre Co

Dubbo Championship Wrestling

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Elizabeth Bay

This new Aussie rock musical will change everything you thought you knew about professional wrestling, regional Australia, and musical theatre itself. In the home-grown tradition of The Castle and Muriel's Wedding – this is a story about simple folk with big hearts and big dreams. Expect a monumental smackdown over family and identity – where big capes, big choreography, and some of the most colourful characters you’ll ever meet collide. 

 

Read more
Buy ticket
The Deb
Photograph: ATYP/Tracey Schramm

The Deb

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Dawes Point

Set in a drought-stricken rural town in the post-Euphoria era, Muriel’s Wedding the Musical meets Puberty Blues in this brand spankin’ new Aussie musical. The Deb has a little bit of the pop-infused redemptive teenage angst that made Belvoir’s Fan Girls such a sensation, and a sprinkle of that camp Australiana-style magic that made Virginia Gay’s The Boomkak Panto so darn special.

 

Read review
Buy ticket
Mary Poppins
Photograph: Mary Poppins/Johan Persson

Mary Poppins

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Darling Harbour

That famous magical nanny is packing her bottomless bag and hitching a ride on a flying umbrella all the way down to Australia for a mainstage musical production of Disney Theatrical’s Mary Poppins. Take a spoonful of sugar and get your singing voice ready to belt along with classic songs like the tongue twisting ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ and put out your tuppence a bag for ‘Feed the Birds’. This rave-reviewed Tony and Olivier Award-winning show flies onto the stage at the Sydney Lyric Theatre this month. 

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Schapelle, Schapelle - The Musical
Photograph: Schapelle, Schapelle/Alan Fang

Schapelle, Schapelle - The Musical

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Marrickville

Her arrest, trial, conviction, incarceration and eventual release kept the nation on the edge of its seat from the moment she was stopped by customs officers at Bali's Denpasar Airport in 2004. And the saga of Schapelle Corby has been doing the same for theatre fans since the 2019 premiere of this musical biopic. Schapelle, Schapelle the comedy musical is back on the Sydney stage for the 2022 Sydney Comedy Festival. Schapelle, Schapelle is proof that you don’t always need spectacular sets and big budgets to create a musical that hooks the attention of its audience.

Read review
Buy ticket
9 to 5 the Musical
Photograph: Supplied/David Hooley

9 to 5 the Musical

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Haymarket

“It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.” It’s one of Dolly Parton’s most sparkling quips, but it was also a catchphrase that kept repeating in my mind throughout the Australian premiere of 9 to 5 the Musical, an extremely well-heeled but often air-headed adaptation of the 1980-released movie in which Parton starred. To borrow from Dolly’s famed love of a folksy metaphor, this is a show as subtle as a bottle blonde at a brunettes' convention, as delicate as a whoopie cushion at a wake, and hammier than a pork chop wrapped in bacon. But what this show lacks in nuance, it more than makes up for in feel-good factor.

Read review
Buy ticket
Mainstage & Indie Dramas

The Picture of Dorian Gray
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

The Picture of Dorian Gray

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Millers Point

This groundbreaking, Sydney Theatre Award-winning production returns to the stage in for an encore run. In recent years, the artistic director of the Sydney Theatre Company, Kip Williams, has deftly explored an intersection between the cinematic and theatrical, creating productions on the bleeding edge of stagecraft that bridge the liminal space between these two modes of storytelling. However, with his audaciously complex treatment of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Grayhe has surpassed his own benchmark once more. Spectacularly so.

Read review
Buy ticket
City of Gold
Photograph: STC/Rene Vaile

City of Gold

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Dawes Point

Following a breathtaking performance on ABC’s Q&A that went viral around the world, writer and performer Meyne Wyatt brings his acclaimed play to Sydney Theatre Company in an electrifying new production. First hitting the Sydney stage in 2019 as a co-production with Griffin Theatre and Queensland Theatre, this semi-autobiographical work is about an Indigenous actor from Kalgoorlie who angers his community by starring in a controversial Australia Day ad. 

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Ghosting the Party
Photograph: Supplied/Griffin Theatre | Belinda Giblin in rehearsals for Ghosting the Party

Ghosting the Party

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Darlinghurst

Coming home from her sister’s funeral, Grace decides that at 87 years old, her time has come. She’s done with it all and is ready to leave the party – and she wants her daughter’s help. Starring the enigmatic presence of stage and screen great Belinda Giblin, Ghosting the Party is presented by Griffin Theatre Company and comes from the mind of Melissa Bubnic, the internationally-renowned writer of Boys Will Be Boys and Beached.

Read more
Buy ticket
Blithe Spirit
Photograph: STC/Prudence Upton

Blithe Spirit

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Sydney

Superstar drag queen Courtney Act takes on her first major dramatic stage role as the late but not exactly absent Elvira. The first wife of novelist Charles (Matt Day, The Deep Blue Sea), he contacts her from beyond the veil via a séance, hoping to get new material for his next book. It’s safe to say that the supernatural ritual doesn’t go exactly according to plan, disrupting his relatively recent second marriage to hilarious effect in this much-loved farce penned by Noël Coward.

Read review
Buy ticket
Before the Meeting
Photograph: Supplied/Danielle Lyonne

Before the Meeting

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Darlington

Every day in an old church basement, Gail and the regular members of her early morning group set up for their meeting in the exact same way – Nicole makes the coffee, Gail arranges the chairs, and Ron complains. Together, the little group is forging a path towards sobriety and wellbeing – but when Gail’s estranged granddaughter reopens old wounds, Gail knows it will take more than coffee, chairs, and companionship to keep her life from falling apart. 

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Wayside Bride/Light Shining in Buckinghamshire
Photograph: Belvoir/Daniel Boud

Wayside Bride/Light Shining in Buckinghamshire

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Surry Hills

Why choose between two great plays when you can have both? That’s Belvoir artistic director Eamon Flack’s thinking behind their very first repertory season. The idea is simple: most of the same actors – including Sacha Horler, Rebecca Massey, Brandon McClelland and Angeline Penrith – appear in both plays, both written by powerhouse women writers, using the same set, as staged on alternate nights for the duration of the run.

Read more
Buy ticket
Comedy, Cabaret & Magic

Casus Circus: Chasing Smoke
Photograph: Rob Blackburn

Casus Circus: Chasing Smoke

  • Theatre
  • Circuses
  • Parramatta

The internationally renowned Casus Circus have broken ground as Australia's first Indigenous circus troupe. Talented, diverse and deadly, the Brisbane-based ensemble specialises in upending stereotypes of gender and race and their new show Chasing Smoke celebrates a culture undefeated by adversity. The art of acrobatics collide with 65,000 years of tradition and culture, telling the story of the world’s oldest living civilisation, their survival, culture, land and integrity through choreography and awe-inspiring feats.

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Mary Coustas: This Is Personal
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Opera House

Mary Coustas: This Is Personal

  • Theatre
  • Sydney

You know and love her as the creator of iconic ‘90s character Effie, but just who is Mary Coustas away from the big hair and bright lights of the entertainment industry? In This Is Personal, the celebrated comedian, actress and writer is given the freedom to peel back the layers and discuss everything from her migrant upbringing in Melbourne to her long journey towards motherhood. It’s a raw, candid performance that covers all the big themes of life, including love, race, gender, loss, belonging, laughter and fear.

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Talk and Tease: Comedy Burlesque
Photograph: Bamboozle Room/Etienne Reynaud | Eva Devore

Talk and Tease: Comedy Burlesque

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Things to do
  • Potts Point

Located in the notoriously colourful and historic nightlife district of Kings Cross, the Bamboozle Room will transport you to another time and place. Get a taste of risqué vintage glamour at this hidden gem with weekly burlesque, comedy and cabaret dinner shows. Currently on show every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night is Talk and Tease: Comedy Burlesque, a light-hearted variety show that's a bit risqué with plenty of laughs thrown in. The night features a mixture of cheeky and unique burlesque solo acts and stand-up comedy, all presented by a quirky MC.

Read review
Buy ticket
The Great Gatsby: An Immersive Theatrical Experience
Photograph: Viral Ventures/Aaron Lyon

The Great Gatsby: An Immersive Theatrical Experience

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Potts Point

The former home of one of Kings Cross’s most popular bars is your conduit to be transported back to the roaring ’20s for this original immersive theatrical experience. Be beckoned into a sparkling world of jazz, extravagance, romance, betrayal and booze at this two-hour and 20-minute experience inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s famous 1925 novel. All three levels of the Wonderland Bar (formerly the teapot cocktail-slinging World Bar) have been gutted and glitzed up for this ambitious production, which takes the audience weaving through multiple rooms.

Read review
Buy ticket
