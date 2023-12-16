Sydney
  • Theatre, Drama
  • Marrickville Town Hall, Marrickville
  1. Terminus at Marrickville Town Hall
    Photograph: Supplied/Controlled Chaos Productions
  2. Terminus at Marrickville Town Hall
    Photograph: Supplied/Controlled Chaos Productions
  3. Terminus at Marrickville Town Hall
    Photograph: Supplied/Controlled Chaos Productions
This wonderfully wicked theatrical experience is playing in an abandoned library in a Marrickville basement

Looking for a thrill? Well this show is underground in more ways than one. Scuttle past the bronze statue of the Greek goddess Nike on Marrickville Road and descend into the basement of Marrickville Town Hall for Terminus, which is playing in the heritage building’s abandoned subterranean library until December 16.

Darkly comic and fantastically twisted, Terminus is a theatrical thriller that tells the story of three individuals whose lives are intrinsically linked over a 24-hour period. You’ll meet a cunning yet shy serial killer who sells his soul to the devil in exchange for a beautiful voice; a mother who embarks on a violent vigilante crusade; and a lonely young woman who finds love in the most unearthly of places. Composed entirely of intertwining monologues, the cast of three demand your attention as they recite this thrilling tale through alluring prose and rhythm.

Terminus was penned by Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe, who has been described as a 21st century Shakespeare. In this play, he combines elements of gothic horror and cartoon violence with tenderness through poetic verse. Under the direction of Katherine Poulsen, the local cast honours O’Rowe’s script while embracing the Aussie accent, imbibing his words with honesty and harshness and doing justice to his poetic language.

This thrilling 110-minute show is presented by Controlled Chaos Productions with support from Inner West Council’s Creative Use of Council Venues Pilot Program. Come to be thrilled, elated and grotesquely satisfied.

Terminus plays at Marrickville Town Hall Basement (Old Marrickville library) until Dec 16, 2023. Tickets are $40 and $32.50 for concessions. Fully subsidised tickets are available to Inner West LGA residents who face barriers to participation. Find out more and book in here.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.terminusplay.com.au/
Address:
Marrickville Town Hall
303 Marrickville Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Price:
$32.50-$40
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 7.30pm + 4.30pm only on Sat Dec 16

Dates and times

