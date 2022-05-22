Time Out says

This brand new Aussie musical sounds like the teen answer to Muriel’s Wedding, with music by Megan Washington

This brand spankin’ new Aussie musical sounds like the perfect combination of Muriel’s Wedding and The Prom, with a little sprinkle of that camp Australiana magic that made Virginia Gay’s The Boomkak Panto so darn special. Throw in a little of the pop-infused redemptive teenage angst of Fan Girls for good measure.

The winner of the 2019 Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission, The Deb follows high school outcast and whimsical mega-dork Taylah, who longs to be the princess of her own fairy tale, which isn’t easy in Dunburn – a drought-stricken Aussie town struggling for survival, where cool girls and footy hunks lead the pack.

When Taylah’s hyper-woke, inner-city cousin Maeve comes to stay, the pair join forces on a quest to make their mark on the best night of the year: the town’s annual Debutante Ball. In their search for social redemption and the spotlight, chaos ensues – along with a whole lot of fake tan, lace, and diamante tiaras.

Conceived and co-directed by Hannah Reilly (ABC TV’s Growing Up Gracefully) with original music by multi-ARIA Award-winning Megan Washington, The Deb is a heart-warming and uproarious coming-of-age story about friendship, courage and learning to love who you are.

The world premiere of The Deb is the Australian Theatre For Young People’s (ATYP) first show in four years, back at their newly renovated home The Rebel Theatre at Pier 2/3 in the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct.



The Deb plays from April 8 to May 22. Get your tickets here.

