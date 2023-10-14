Time Out says

Oscar Wilde’s immortal comedy of manners is back in a brilliantly camp new production from Sydney Theatre Company. The wonderful Helen Thomson (Death of a Salesman, Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis) is back in her signature role of Lady Bracknell, the acid-tongued society doyenne whose scathing observations punctuate this story of double lives, mistaken identities, and propriety.

Old friends Algernon Blackwood and Jack Worthington are hellraisers in London when respectable gentlemen are at their country homes, but when love enters the mix, the challenge of keeping track of who is pretending to be who and when all becomes too much.

Director Sarah Giles (No Pay? No Way!) ups the luxuriant excess and the mannered absurdity on this one, promising a fresh take on the revered classic. Period costumes are given an extravagant Met Gala-style twist as this sumptuous new production promises to skewer Victorian London’s class inequities with an extra dollop of farce.

Thompson is joined on stage by Gareth Davies (Elvis), Melissa Kahraman (Bad Behaviour), Lucia Mastrantone (The Harp in the South), Brandon McClelland (Gold Diggers), Sean O'Shea (Amadeus), Emma O’Sullivan (Grand Horizons), Bruce Spence (A Cheery Soul), Megan Wilding (Gold Diggers) and Charles Wu (Miss Peony).

The Importance of Being Earnest plays at the Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay, from September 5 to October 14. Tickets range from $65-$123 and you can get yours over here.

