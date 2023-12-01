Time Out says

Wander into the dark side of Peter Pan and his band of youths in this immersive theatre show with bush doof vibes

This dark and immersive theatre production is inspired by the world of Peter Pan, but don’t hold your breath for any pixie dust and carefree youthfulness. In fact, The Lost Boys – aptly named after the lawless group of youths who will never grow up – is all about the volatile nature of being young.

This production comes from contemporary theatre group Little Eggs Collective – and if the sci-fi musical Metropolis (based on Thea von Harbou's 1925 novel) they debuted earlier this year is anything to go by, these guys know how to pull off a thrilling adaptation.

Follow a boy king who rules an “everlasting realm” of pre-teen turmoil. The production emulates all the chaotic and dark bits of the classic childhood tale you know and love (with little bit of Aussie-style doof doof rave vibes mixed in) through a combination of music, dancing, speech and performance art.

This performance marks the first time that the Reginald Theatre at the Seymour Centre will be totally reshuffled to set a stage that intertwines performers and the audience. The room has a pretty traditional setup where tiers of chairs look down onto the stage, but for The Lost Boys, only a few chairs will be available in the centre of the room, leaving the audience to wander and ponder.

The immersive show goes for an hour, and is running from November 10 to December 1 at the Seymour Centre in Chippendale. You can snap up your tickets right here.

