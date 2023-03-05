Time Out says

This contemporary circus cabaret takes a peek into the extremities of social media and self image

Australian circus company Gravity & Other Myths is bringing Berlin’s casual unorthodoxy to the Sydney Opera House after the world premiere of cabaret show The Mirror in Germany. Expect an entwinement of acrobatics, an exhilarating soundscape and, of course, bodies.

This titilating performance utilises props like an LED screen, live cameras and selfie sticks to offer social commentary on the extremities of self presentation and image. This contemporary troupe is characterised by their authentic and cheeky storytelling, so you can expect nuance in their exploration of identity in a New Media age.

For the first time, the aerials and choreography will be accompanied by live music. Award-winning composer and performer Ekrem Eli Phoenix traverses electronic compositions and pop mash-ups for the duration of the show, only adding to the gasp-inducing atmosphere.

Prepare to walk away at the end of the night in deep reflection of the self, and with sheer appreciation of the potential of the human body.

You can look into The Mirror at Sydney Opera House’s Studio Theatre from February 9 to March 5. Tickets start at $96 + booking fee.

