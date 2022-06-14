Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Mousetrap

  • Theatre, Drama
The Mousetrap London Cast
Photograph: Supplied/Matt Crockett
Advertising

Time Out says

The West End’s – nay, the world’s – longest-running play is celebrating its Platinum jubilee by heading Down Under

The OG ‘Whodunnit?’ story is heading for the Sydney stage. To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the world’s longest running play, the genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is coming to Sydney. 

After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate. This record-breaking murder mystery features a brilliant surprise finish, and audiences are still sworn to secrecy on leaving the theatre.

With over 28,500 performances so far, The Mousetrap has by far the longest run of any play anywhere in the world. The show had its world premiere on October 6, 1952 at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham. After a brief tour, it opened in London’s West End that November at the Ambassadors Theatre, where it ran until March 23, 1974. It immediately transferred to the larger St Martin's Theatre next door, where it continues to this day.

Ironically, Christie did not expect the play to run for more than a few months and stipulated that no film of The Mousetrap be made until at least six months after the West End Production closed. Seventy years on, as the show continues its historic London run, a film adaptation looks unlikely at this stage.

Opening at Sydney’s Theatre Royal in October, it will be directed by Australian theatre icon Robyn Nevin and produced by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia. Tickets are on sale from June 27, and in the meantime you can join the waitlist

Want more? Check out the best show on Sydney’s stages this month.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
themousetrap.com.au/
Address:
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.