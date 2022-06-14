Time Out says

The OG ‘Whodunnit?’ story is heading for the Sydney stage. To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the world’s longest running play, the genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is coming to Sydney.

After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate. This record-breaking murder mystery features a brilliant surprise finish, and audiences are still sworn to secrecy on leaving the theatre.

With over 28,500 performances so far, The Mousetrap has by far the longest run of any play anywhere in the world. The show had its world premiere on October 6, 1952 at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham. After a brief tour, it opened in London’s West End that November at the Ambassadors Theatre, where it ran until March 23, 1974. It immediately transferred to the larger St Martin's Theatre next door, where it continues to this day.

Ironically, Christie did not expect the play to run for more than a few months and stipulated that no film of The Mousetrap be made until at least six months after the West End Production closed. Seventy years on, as the show continues its historic London run, a film adaptation looks unlikely at this stage.

Opening at Sydney’s Theatre Royal in October, it will be directed by Australian theatre icon Robyn Nevin and produced by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia. Tickets are on sale from June 27, and in the meantime you can join the waitlist.