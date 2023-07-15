Time Out says

This epic gold rush drama at STC sails from Qing Dynasty China to the laneways of Melbourne’s China Town

Originally published in 1910, The Poison of Polygamy by Wong Shee Ping was the first novel by a Chinese-Australian author ever published in this country. And now it’s coming to the stage thanks to the Sydney Theatre Company, adapter Anchuli Felicia King, and director Courtney Stewart.

Set during the 19th century gold rush, we travel from Qing Dynasty China to the hardscrabble goldfields to the alleys of Melbourne’s Chinatown following the crafty Sleep-sick as he sets off to make his fortune, conniving and charming a packed cast of colourful characters along the way. Starring Ray Chong Nee, Merlynn Tong, and Kimie Tsukakoshi, this rollicking tale is a fresh angle on Australia’s colonial history.

The Poison of Polygamy plays at STC's Wharf 1 Theatre, Walsh Bay, from June 8 to July 15, 2023. Tickets range from $54-$104 and you can snap them up over here.

RECOMMENDED: