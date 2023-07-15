Sydney
Timeout

The Poison of Polygamy

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Sydney Theatre Company - Wharf Theatres, Dawes Point
The Poison of Polygamy
Photograph: STC/Rene Vaile
Time Out says

This epic gold rush drama at STC sails from Qing Dynasty China to the laneways of Melbourne’s China Town

Originally published in 1910, The Poison of Polygamy by Wong Shee Ping was the first novel by a Chinese-Australian author ever published in this country. And now it’s coming to the stage thanks to the Sydney Theatre Company, adapter Anchuli Felicia King, and director Courtney Stewart.

Set during the 19th century gold rush, we travel from Qing Dynasty China to the hardscrabble goldfields to the alleys of Melbourne’s Chinatown following the crafty Sleep-sick as he sets off to make his fortune, conniving and charming a packed cast of colourful characters along the way. Starring Ray Chong Nee, Merlynn Tong, and Kimie Tsukakoshi, this rollicking tale is a fresh angle on Australia’s colonial history. 

The Poison of Polygamy plays at STC's Wharf 1 Theatre, Walsh Bay, from June 8 to July 15, 2023. Tickets range from $54-$104 and you can snap them up over here.

Written by
Travis Johnson

Details

Event website:
www.sydneytheatre.com.au/whats-on/productions/2023/the-poison-of-polygamy
Address:
Sydney Theatre Company - Wharf Theatres
Pier 4/5 Hickson Rd
Walsh Bay
Sydney
2000
Price:
$54-$104
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue 6.30pm, Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 1.30pm

Dates and times

