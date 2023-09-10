Sydney
The Weekend

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills
The Weekend at Belvoir
Photograph: Supplied/Belvoir
Time Out says

Three old friends (and one old dog) learn the difference between growing old and growing wise in this stage adaptation of Charlotte Wood’s bestselling novel

Adapted from Charlotte Wood’s bestselling novel about friendship and the wisdom of age, The Weekend follows three old friends (and one old dog). A tight-knit group of women have known each other for decades, and have a friendship that goes with it – good-humoured, caring, and forthright when required. But Sylvie has died, and when the remaining three come together to pack up her beach house, they find maybe they haven’t been as honest – or as good friends – as they thought.

There’s Adele, a once-well-known actress, Wendy, a high-profile academic, and Jude, who ran one of the city’s most celebrated restaurants. The three of them learn things they should have learnt years ago – that there’s a difference between growing old, and growing wise.

Directed by Sarah Goodes (The Sugar House), The Weekend brings together a team bursting with fierce female talent, including three acting greats – Belinda Giblin, Toni Scanlan and Melita Jurisc – as part of Belvoir St Theatre’s bumper 2023 season.

The Weekend is a captivating, funny and insightful story of growing older, age, taking stock of life, and how still to live. And at the heart of it all, an old dog keeps them company, silently bearing witness to the folly of age, and the warmth of true friendship.

The Weekend plays at Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills, from August 5 to September 10, 2023. Tickets range from $37-$93 and you can snap them up over here.

The best theatre to see in Sydney this month

The top 25 restaurants in Surry Hills

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
belvoir.com.au/productions/the-weekend/
Address:
Belvoir St Theatre
25 Belvoir St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
mail@belvoir.com.au
Price:
$37-$93
Opening hours:
Tue-Wed 6.30pm, Thu-Sat 7.30pm, Thu 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 5pm

Dates and times

