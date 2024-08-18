Time Out says

If you’re the type of theatregoer who likes to be kept on the edge of your seat, we’ve got delightfully terrifying news for you. Susan Hill’s much-loved fearsome tale The Woman in Black is coming to Sydney’s Theatre Royal in July, perfectly timed to match the chilling energy of winter.

This spine-tingling update follows the previously announced national tour, and we’re pleased to know that Sydney can now expect to get a slice of the gothic action too. Starring two of Australia’s most esteemed actors – Daniel Macpherson and John Waters – this renowned stage adaptation will demonstrate the power of illusion, atmosphere and controlled horror for Australian audiences.

Written in 1983, The Woman in Black has become one of the most successful gothic novels in the English canon. A perfect example of horror and gothic writing, this story transports you into the mystery of a terrifying spectre who haunts a small town. First playing to audiences in 1987, Stephen Mallatratt’s epic stage adaptation holds the honour of being the second-longest running play in West End history, bested only by Agatha Christie’s classic murder-mystery, The Mousetrap. You might also recognise The Woman in Black from the 2012 film adaptation starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Meanwhile, you might recognise Daniel Macpherson from his rise to fame on Neighbours, before he went on to conquer the stage, screen and film worlds internationally. With a career spanning 50 years, John Waters boasts an impressive resumé including a 20-year run on Play School, alongside a host of stage and screen credits. Waters is well prepared for this undertaking, having starred in the 2006 Aussie production of The Woman in Black opposite Brett Tucker.

The Woman in Black is coming to the Theatre Royal Sydney from July 30 – August 18. Tickets start at $59+bf, and they’re on sale now over here.

