Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tiddas

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills
Tiddas cast for Belvoir St Theatre
Photograph: Supplied/Belvoir
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This comedy smash based on the much-loved novel of the same name is making its Sydney stage debut with Belvoir St Theatre

Best friends tell each other everything – don’t they? Anita Heiss’s own adaptation of her much-loved novel, Tiddas, centres around five women, best friends for decades, who meet once a month to talk about books, lovers, and the jagged bits of life in between. This heart-warming play kicks off Belvoir St Theatre’s ambitious 2024 season as part of Sydney Festival’s Blak Out program from January 12-28. 

For the women at the centre of Tiddas, dissecting each other’s lives seems the most natural thing in the world, and honesty, no matter how brutal, is something they treasure. But each woman carries a complex secret, and one weekend, without warning, everything comes unstuck. 

When Belvoir’s associate artist Kodie Bedford, a First Nations woman, saw the premiere of Tiddas at Brisbane Festival in 2022, she immediately knew that she had to bring this play to Sydney. She told the Belvoir team: “I never see middle-class Blak women on stage!” 

Author and playwright Anita Heiss said: “Though the Tiddas hail from Wiradyuri country, and live in Magandjin (Meanjan), I spent most of my own life in Sydney, sharing in decades of storytelling at Belvoir St as an audience member. I am personally and professionally thrilled about bringing Tiddas to the iconic theatre, with an extraordinary creative team and ensemble ensuring its success.”

Co-directed by Nadine McDonald-Dowd (QTC’s The Longest Minute) and Roxanne McDonald (Belvoir’s Winyanboga Yurringa), Tiddas is playing a strictly limited season. At 90 minutes (with no interval), this is a short and sweet must see of summer theatre. 

RECOMMENDED:

Check out the other shows we're keen to see from Belvoir in 2024

The best free things to see and do during Sydney Festival

The best shows to see in Sydney this month

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
belvoir.com.au/productions/tiddas/
Address:
Belvoir St Theatre
25 Belvoir St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
mail@belvoir.com.au
Price:
$39-$95
Opening hours:
Tue-Wed 6.30pm, Thu-Sat 7.30pm + Thu 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 5pm

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.