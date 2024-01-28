Time Out says

This comedy smash based on the much-loved novel of the same name is making its Sydney stage debut with Belvoir St Theatre

Best friends tell each other everything – don’t they? Anita Heiss’s own adaptation of her much-loved novel, Tiddas, centres around five women, best friends for decades, who meet once a month to talk about books, lovers, and the jagged bits of life in between. This heart-warming play kicks off Belvoir St Theatre’s ambitious 2024 season as part of Sydney Festival’s Blak Out program from January 12-28.

For the women at the centre of Tiddas, dissecting each other’s lives seems the most natural thing in the world, and honesty, no matter how brutal, is something they treasure. But each woman carries a complex secret, and one weekend, without warning, everything comes unstuck.

When Belvoir’s associate artist Kodie Bedford, a First Nations woman, saw the premiere of Tiddas at Brisbane Festival in 2022, she immediately knew that she had to bring this play to Sydney. She told the Belvoir team: “I never see middle-class Blak women on stage!”

Author and playwright Anita Heiss said: “Though the Tiddas hail from Wiradyuri country, and live in Magandjin (Meanjan), I spent most of my own life in Sydney, sharing in decades of storytelling at Belvoir St as an audience member. I am personally and professionally thrilled about bringing Tiddas to the iconic theatre, with an extraordinary creative team and ensemble ensuring its success.”

Co-directed by Nadine McDonald-Dowd (QTC’s The Longest Minute) and Roxanne McDonald (Belvoir’s Winyanboga Yurringa), Tiddas is playing a strictly limited season. At 90 minutes (with no interval), this is a short and sweet must see of summer theatre.

