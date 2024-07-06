We on the affirmative team contend that taking a high school debating tournament, making feminism the topic of discussion, and turning it all into a play is a recipe for a fascinating night of theatre. Trophy Boys is a queer black comedy and drag extravaganza, where an all-female and non-binary cast play high school boys participating in the aforementioned debating tournament. The topic? That feminism has failed women. Their side? The affirmative.

After receiving rave reviews in Melbourne for three years running, Trophy Boys is hitting the road and bringing the show to Sydney this winter, running at the Seymour Centre from June 19 – July 7.

The drama unfolds in real time, as the 70-minute play follows the debating team through their one-hour prep period for the all important grand finalé of the Year 12 Interschool Debating Tournament. How will they annihilate their sister school while debating such a tricky topic?

Adding another layer to this already chuckle-inducing narrative, playwright Emmanuelle Mattana (who also plays Owen) and director Marni Mount actually first met at a national debating tournament in 2016.

"In high school I was a competitive debater. I loved it and I hated it. At the time, it was one of the few places I was allowed to be – and often even celebrated for being – the argumentative, outspoken, hugely nerdy, young queer woman I was," says Mattanna.

Tickets range from $37-$54 and you can get yours here.

