It’s time to celebrate the best of Sydney's vibrant arts and culture scene – and you can have your say, too

Sydney's arts and culture scene is buzzing. From dazzling musicals to provocative indie shows, to blockbuster exhibitions and eye-opening visual art, the city is alive with a diverse array of cultural treats. And what better way to shine a spotlight on our vibrant industry than by launching the very first Time Out Arts & Culture Awards? The inaugural awards celebrate the best of performing and visual arts over the past 12 months (productions and exhibitions showing between May 17, 2023 to May 17, 2024 are eligible).

Time Out's dedicated editors and reviewers in Sydney and Melbourne have been busy catching countless musicals, plays and exhibitions to give our readers what Time Out has long specialised in: independent critical reviews. And now, they're ready to share the findings – all of the nominees for our critics' choice awards have just been announced!

Presented in exclusive partnership with the Pinnacle Foundation, the 2024 Time Out Arts & Culture Awards will feature the following categories:

Critics' Choice Awards:

People's Choice Awards:

People’s Choice: Best Musical

People’s Choice: Best Performance in a Musical

People’s Choice: Best Play

People’s Choice: Best Performance in a Play

People’s Choice: Best Art Exhibition

People's Choice: Best Museum Exhibition

A winner will be awarded for each award category, in both Sydney and Melbourne.

The People’s Choice Awards is where you come in. Public voting for these awards is now open. And if you vote, not only will you be able to have a say in the wonderful productions and exhibitions that are recognised – but everyone who votes will go in the running to win a $300 Visa gift card (which we hope you'll spend on your next outing to the theatre, a gallery or a museum).

The ultimate winners of both the Critics' Choice and People's Choice categories will be revealed at an awards night on July 29, 2024 (events in both Sydney and Melbourne). The results shared live across our social channels, stay tuned.



Will your favourite musical get a nod? Will the performer who made you gasp/weep/cheer get their flowers? You'll just have to stay tuned to find out.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for the best in arts and culture, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

🎭 Love the performing arts? Here's our guide to what's on stage right now.

🎨 These are the best art exhibitions on this month.

🦖 These are the best museums to check out in Sydney.