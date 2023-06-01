Sydney
A person holds up a sign in front of the Sydney Opera House, which is blanketed in smoke, reading 'Tick Tock' with a painting of the earth in flames.
Photograph: Flickr/Ian Sanderson/Osama Bhutta

3 actions you can take during your lunchbreak to do your bit for climate change

When it comes to taking action on climate change, any action is better than no action at all

Alice Ellis
Written by Jess BinethContributor
When it comes to taking action on climate change, it can feel overwhelming to figure out where to start. But the thing is, any action, no matter how small or imperfect, is better than no action at all. So for World Environment Day, let’s take a look at three actions you can take on your lunch break. 

Like to shop second-hand? Check out our list of the best op shops in Sydney.

How about getting your produce direct from local growers? Here's our guide to markets in Sydney.

How to help the climate crisis

Move Your Money
Photography: Micheile Henderson | Unsplash

1. Move Your Money

Most banks and superannuation funds are huge lenders to the fossil fuel industry, so by redirecting our investments away from these institutions, we can dry up the funding pipeline sustaining fossil fuel production and accelerate the transition to renewable energy. You can find a list of super funds and how they rank on climate via Market Forces. Filling out the application to switch your account takes about ten minutes and, once it’s approved, all you’ve got to do is let your employer know who your new fund is. To give this action an extra kick, email the company you’re leaving and let them know you’re moving your money to a fund doing everything they can to make the climate better, not worse. 

Listen to First Nations Voices
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Listen to First Nations Voices

First Nations have been stewards of this land for millenia, so they possess invaluable knowledge about sustainable practices and the interconnectedness of ecosystems. Under their care, this land thrived for 65,000 years. Today, many First Nations communities are living on the frontlines of the climate crisis and are leading the fight against fossil fuel expansion. We have so much to learn, and the best way to do this is to seek out First Nations voices and make sure your personal media streams include First Nations voices and organisations. A few Instagram accounts you can start following right now: SEED Mob, Common Ground, Gadanji for Country, Our Islands Our Homes and IndigenousX. Even better, amplify these voices by sharing their posts.

Fund Climate Action
Photography: Supplied | Groundswell Giving

3. Fund Climate Action

Whenever you see an exciting headline like the Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek blocking a coal mine, or the Victorian government putting an end to native logging, there’s a whole network of grassroots climate groups and First Nations leaders who have been working behind the scenes to help make this happen. Donating to these organisations and bolstering their efforts is the most simple and effective way for an individual to make a difference at a systems level. Even small contributions can make a significant difference when combined with support from others. Making a one-off donation to Groundswell’s World Environment Day fundraiser is a great place to start. All money raised will be pooled and granted out to the organisations making real progress on climate change when it most matters – right now.

