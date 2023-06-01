Most banks and superannuation funds are huge lenders to the fossil fuel industry, so by redirecting our investments away from these institutions, we can dry up the funding pipeline sustaining fossil fuel production and accelerate the transition to renewable energy. You can find a list of super funds and how they rank on climate via Market Forces. Filling out the application to switch your account takes about ten minutes and, once it’s approved, all you’ve got to do is let your employer know who your new fund is. To give this action an extra kick, email the company you’re leaving and let them know you’re moving your money to a fund doing everything they can to make the climate better, not worse.