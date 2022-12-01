Sydney
80 cent dumplings x Chef Chen Dumplings

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Chef Chen Dumplings, Haymarket
Dumplings
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

This brand new dumpling house in Haymarket is slinging those steamed goodies for just 80 cents every night

This is not a drill! This brand new China Town haunt will be slinging dumplings every night for just 80 cents per piece. 

Nestled in the heart of China Town, the creators of the famous Mr Chen Beef Noodles have just opened their brand new venue – Chef Chen Dumplings. And, to celebrate, they are running an epic dumpling promotion that you don’t want to miss out on. 

Tucked away in the Prince Centre, Chef Chen Dumplings is starting with a bang, not a whisper and while the name suggests a strictly dumpling affair, Chef Chen Dumplings also features an extensive range of Chinese and Malaysian favourites, including traditional Chinese dishes, fried rice, stir-fries and a range of noodle-y appetizers.

The Haymarket house of dumplings is also keeping things budget-friendly with free BYO, so you and your buds can chow down on dumplings every night of the week in alfresco stylings without breaking the bank.

The 80 cent dumpling promo runs indefinitely from September 28 at 5:30pm every night for dine in only, and will no doubt draw crowds. Get in early to avoid missing out.

Counting those pennies until payday? Check out Sydney's absolute best cheap eats here.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
www.instagram.com/chefchen_dumplings/
Address:
Chef Chen Dumplings
QG23/8 Quay Street
Haymarket
Sydney
2000
Contact:
0412 740 664
Price:
From 80 cents
Opening hours:
5:30-10pm

Dates and times

