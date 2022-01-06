Darlinghurst's food hub is taking it to the streets for one day only

Darlinghurst's undisputed food hub, Stanley Street, is celebrating all things epicurean for one day only, on Saturday, January 15. For just $20, you'll be able to snack and sip your way through the Spritzes and arancini from Verde, spag bol and a vino from Bill + Toni's, or a spot of picas (Spanish style snacks) from Bar Tapa.

If you're in the mood for something of the suds variety, chicken joint Wings and Tins are slinging chili bomb hot wings and craft beers. Perhaps an oyster or two with a natty wine instead? Head to Bar Nina if that's more your thing?

Also on the lineup will be bargain bites from the Big Easy, Dumplings and Beer, La Farmacia and Bon Vin. Bands and DJs will keep the party going late into the night to celebrate the initiative from the Darlinghurst Business Partnership and the City of Sydney’s Summer Streets program.

Head to the website here for full details and make sure you get in early for the day long festival of food.