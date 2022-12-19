Time Out says

STOP EVERYTHING: Gravy Day has come early this year! Australia's favourite troubadour Paul Kelly is joining festive forces with the legends at the Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre for a one-off Christmas special on December 19 at the Marrickville brewery.

This is your chance to belt out Kelly's questionable gravy recipe with the man himself, some very special guests, as well as a climate-focus panel, ‘Undo the Dumb Things’, presented by Groundswell. A few frothies and a succulent Chinese meal courtesy of the Hawke's crew doesn't hurt at all. Make sure to peep the giant golden prawn while you're there.

As if it couldn't be a more Aussie Christmas, MC duties will be handled by the Betoota Advocate gang so you know there will be laughter with a side of seasonal cheer and climate-change awareness.

Kelly approached the venue after learning that his name was in a list of legendary Australians scribed on a wooden honour board at the bar, titled ‘Who We Would Like to Have a Beer With’. The list is led by former Prime Minister, Bob Hawke, who co-founded the company after two homesick Australians approached their “fantasy beer mate” to launch Hawke’s Brewing Co. in 2017. Hawke gave his endorsement to the company on the condition that his royalties be donated to Landcare Australia, the environmental not-for-profit Hawke helped establish in 1989.

Access to tickets will be exclusively via ballot, which you can enter after you purchase some cute Paul Kelly merch. How bloody good is that? There's loads of nostalgic goods available, including a particularly adorable tomato sauce Christmas ornament, classic t-shirts, and even a tea towel with instructions for gravy making. Click on this link here to find out how to enter the ballot and the chance to win tickets.

This is all your Christmases wrapping up in one, gang. Run, don't walk.