Time Out says

Australia’s chronic over-sharer is putting on a show in Sydney for one night only – and you’re invited to join in the saucy shenanigans

She’s baaack! After a whirlwind debut tour in 2022, Abbie Chatfield returns with The Trauma Dump Tour – so strap yourself in, because it’s sure to be a wild ride.

The TV star, podcaster, radio host, ambassador and entrepreneur is doing a five-city tour that wraps up at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on May 27.

So what, exactly, will Chatfield be speaking about on-stage? She'll be sharing stories about her own past relationships, as well as conversing with the crowd. She warns, "it's going to be wild".

Chatfield also took to her Instagram to share the news with her followers. She wrote: “TOUR TOUR TOUR!!!!!!!! I’m so excited to be seeing all of your lovely faces again throughout April and May 2023!

“This time I’m touring solo, all me baby!! Plus some audience participation bc nothing can top a live nightmare fuel. Last year I was blessed with amazing guests, but this time I’m taking a v scary risk and have decided to chat to you all like we’ve just met in a club bathroom the day after a break up.”

Chatfield hosts the highly successful 'It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield' podcast on Listnr and the nightly hit radio show 'Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield' on the Hit Network, is a panelist on The Masked Singer and will soon be seen on Binge as the new Australian host of FBOY Island – a highly controversial TV show that follows three women as they try to find the ‘nice guys’ among a pool of self-proclaimed ‘fboys’ who are on the show to play the game and to win a cash prize.

She also has more than 451,000 followers on Instagram and 347,000 on TikTok.

Tickets for what could be a potentially scandalous show are on sale now. Snap yours up via Frontier Touring.