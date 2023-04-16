Time Out says

Greyhounds and craft brews at the same event is possibly the most Inner West thing you’ll hear about today, (or maybe, ever). But jeez – we reckon it deserves our attention.

‘Adoption and Ales’ is a one-off event that will go down at Yulli’s Brews in Alexandria on Sunday, April 16. Run by the folks over at Greyhound Rescue, this insanely cute day out is all about rescuing (and raising dollas) for the sleekest doggy pals on the block, all while being surrounded by a friendly bunch of them – plus craft beer. This day really is what dog- and drink-lover dreams are made of.

If you rock up at Yulli’s from 1pm to 6pm, you’ll get the chance to chat to some friendly resident greyhounds who’ll be there alongside the power people behind Greyhound Rescue. If you’re in the market for a new pooch, want to learn more about how you can kickstart your own adoption process, and perhaps, even, adopt one on the day (gasp!), eat delectable vegan grub, and swig back well-brewed Yulli’s treats, this is the thing for you.

Tickets are totally free, and you can register yourself in advance by clicking right here. Your own dogs are welcome to come along, and Yulli’s Brews will have a ‘Karma Keg’ on standby, from which all proceeds will be donated to Greyhound Rescue.

Inner Westies, pooch-lovers and absolutely everybody else: put Sunday, April 16 in your calendars right now.

You don’t want to miss this.

Find out more about this event on their Facebook page.