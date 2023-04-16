Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Adoption and Ales

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Yulli's Brews, Alexandria
Close-up of a greyhound face
Photograph: Creative Commons
Advertising

Time Out says

Head to Yulli’s Brews for a day of greyhound love and craft beer

Greyhounds and craft brews at the same event is possibly the most Inner West thing you’ll hear about today, (or maybe, ever). But jeez – we reckon it deserves our attention. 

‘Adoption and Ales’ is a one-off event that will go down at Yulli’s Brews in Alexandria on Sunday, April 16. Run by the folks over at Greyhound Rescue, this insanely cute day out is all about rescuing (and raising dollas) for the sleekest doggy pals on the block, all while being surrounded by a friendly bunch of them – plus craft beer. This day really is what dog- and drink-lover dreams are made of. 

If you rock up at Yulli’s from 1pm to 6pm, you’ll get the chance to chat to some friendly resident greyhounds who’ll be there alongside the power people behind Greyhound Rescue. If you’re in the market for a new pooch, want to learn more about how you can kickstart your own adoption process, and perhaps, even, adopt one on the day (gasp!), eat delectable vegan grub, and swig back well-brewed Yulli’s treats, this is the thing for you. 

Tickets are totally free, and you can register yourself in advance by clicking right here. Your own dogs are welcome to come along, and Yulli’s Brews will have a ‘Karma Keg’ on standby, from which all proceeds will be donated to Greyhound Rescue. 

Inner Westies, pooch-lovers and absolutely everybody else: put Sunday, April 16 in your calendars right now. 

You don’t want to miss this.

Find out more about this event on their Facebook page. 

Keep yourself buzzing with our guide to the best things to do in Sydney this weekend.

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/events/2318547834899780/
Address:
Yulli's Brews
75a
Burrows Road
Alexandria
Sydney
2015
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
1pm-6pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!