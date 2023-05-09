Time Out says

The viral cooking superstar is coming to the Sydney Opera House this autumn for one night only

Get out your best knives and forks, because we have some delicious breaking news for you: New York Times bestselling author, writer and cook Alison Roman is coming Down Under for the first time ever, appearing live in the Sydney Opera House this May.

Held at the Concert Hall, the one-night-only event will feature a frank conversation about food, friends and more, hosted by fellow food connoisseur and writer Melissa Leong, and will close out Roman's Australian tour.

Renowned for her unpolished, carefree and generous style of cooking, which has seen many of her recipes go viral (if you haven’t made her caramelised shallot pasta and spiced chickpea stew with coconut and turmeric, you haven’t lived), Roman has two New York Times best-selling cookbooks, Nothing Fancy and Dining In, as well as a YouTube series, Home Movies, and popular newsletter, aptly titled titled A Newsletter. Her third cookbook, Sweet Enough, is set to be released in April.

While she's had her fair share of challenges along the way, Roman has undoubtly redefined the perfect domestic goddess trope for her legions of fans around the world, with her real, honest, and down-to-earth attitude – to food, and life. Which, when you consider the polished world of Instagram we live in, has definitely worked in her favour.

"I was scheduled to come to Australia in March of 2020 but the world had other plans, so I am beyond thrilled to finally make it over,” says Roman.

A first-time trip to Sydney was already going to be special, but speaking at such a legendary venue as the Opera House is more than I could have dreamed of. I really, truly can't wait."

Sydney Opera House head of talks and ideas, Chip Rolley, says: “It’s an utter pleasure to have Alison Roman join us as part of her first visit to Australia. Alison has a total lack of pretension and a bold try-anything-once attitude, which I think will really resonate with Sydney foodies.

"With Alison’s wit and assertiveness, and Melissa’s insightful questioning, we are guaranteed a great evening in the Concert Hall, full of energy, fun, and sharp observation.”

An Evening with Alison Roman will be held on Tuesday, May 9. Tickets start from $45 and are on sale now.