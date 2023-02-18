Sydney
An Evening with Richard Dawkins

  • International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour
Richard Dawkins portrait
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

One of the world's most famous scientists, atheists and critical thinkers takes Sydney

Richard Dawkins, one of the most respected scientists of our time, preeminent atheist, author and all-round critical thinker will be making cosmic waves in Sydney and Australia in February, 2023. 

An Evening with Richard Dawkins will go down in Sydney on February 18 at 8pm at the Darling Harbour Theatre inside the ICC, and will be co-hosted by none other than Australia’s cheekiest Youtube sweetheart, friendlyjordies (aka Jordan Shanks). Together, the pair will discuss religion, science and more hard hittin’ topics in an unscripted conversational flow that will almost certainly deliver the hard truth, stir good conversation and (just maybe) ruffle a few feathers. 

The best-selling author of The God Delusion and The Selfish Gene will be taking to stages across the country for the first time since 2018 for an evening of unscripted wisdom, wit and discussion with a brilliant array of hosts, with his Melbourne show to be run with Professor Peter Singer, Perth by Tom Nash, and Brisbane by Josh Szeps. 

Tickets are still available, and you can pick one up by clicking right here.

Keep your thinking head in the game with a trip to the best theatre shows on in Sydney this month. 

Details

Event website:
www.tegdainty.com/tour/richarddawkins/
Address:
International Convention Centre
14
Darling Dr
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2009
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

