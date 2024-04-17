Time Out says

ANZAC Day marks the anniversary of the first day the Australian and New Zealand troops saw military action in Gallipoli back in 1915. In recent times it’s become a day of commemorating and remembering all Australians who have served in war.

The annual dawn service held at Martin Place begins with the Catafalque Party and Band, followed by the ceremony from 4.20am by the Cenotaph. At 9am there is a march led by war veterans and their descendants, which will take place down Elizabeth Street. A commemoration service is held from 12.30 at the ANZAC Memorial in Hyde Park by the Pool of Remembrance.

The sunset service takes place at the Cenotaph at 5pm. It is a shorter service to conclude the official commemorations, with the accompanyment of the NSW Ambulance Service Band.