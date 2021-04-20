Sydney
Timeout

Woman holds up $10 notes and a beer, she is smiling.
Photograph: Supplied/Solotel

Where to play two-up on ANZAC Day in Sydney

Heads or tails 'em up at one of these pubs this ANZAC Day

Written by
Time Out editors
,
Alannah Maher
& Maya Skidmore
There are many ways people around the world honour their service people and the sacrifices they make as members of our armed forces, and here in Australia we do it by betting on the flipping of two coins, drinking beers and eating something barbecued – all of this preferably happening after attending a dawn service or a march earlier that day.

Sydney’s most major dawn service is back at the Cenotaph in Martin Place, with this year’s 4.30am ceremony marking the 95th year that the dawn service has taken place at this very location since 1928. There are three public viewing areas available surrounding Martin Place, with designated accessible viewing areas also available for pre-registration, the details of which can be found here. The ANZAC Day march through the Sydney CBD is kicking off at 9am, with it ending in a 12.30pm commemoration service by the Pool of Remembrance at the ANZAC Memorial in Hyde Park. 

After you've paid your respects in a more formal way, it's time to toss some coins. We've rounded up the best spots for a rowdy game of two-up in the city on ANZAC Day.

Where to play two-up on ANZAC Day in Sydney

The Australian Heritage Hotel
Photograph: Daniel Boud

1. The Australian Heritage Hotel

  • Bars
  • The Rocks

Kicks off: Super keen beans and Dawn Service attendees can hit up the diggers breakfast from 7am at this Rocks mainstay.

Two-up: The venue turns into one of the largest outdoor two-up arenas in Sydney from noon.

Plus: There's also bacon and egg rolls in the morn', outdoor bars, food stalls and live music all day long. 

The Dolphin
Photograph: Jes Lindsay

2. The Dolphin

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

Kicks off: 10am.

Two-up: They are claiming to have the largest two-up ring in Surry Hills.

Plus: They'll be serving up what they call the 'RSL' (rissole) sandwich all day until sold out.

 

Courthouse Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/Solotel

3. Courthouse Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

Kicks off: 11am.

Two-up: For the first time ever, the Courty will host a two-up extravaganza from Saturday 23 to Monday 25 as a thank you to all the veterans who didn't get to celebrate over the last two years.

Plus: Donation stations, Karma Kegs and collaborations with Reschs and Hawke's will all work to raise funds for Legacy.

Glenmore Hotel
Photograph: Daniel Boud

4. Glenmore Hotel

  • Bars
  • The Rocks

Kicks off: 11am.

Two-up: Claiming the title of largest two-up ring on Cumberland Street, festivities begin at 11am. 

Plus: There will be rooftop DJs spinning all day, and peformances by the Scots Marching Band and Hot Potato Band. 

The Vic
Oscar Colman

5. The Vic

  • Bars
  • Marrickville

Kicks off: 11am.

Two-up: From midday, hosted by the Dollar Bin Darlings.

Plus: They'll have live music playing from 5pm with Andy Golledge, with a special guest peformance from Bad Jeep Country also featuring in the day's musical plans. 

Dick's Hotel

7. Dick's Hotel

  • Bars
  • Balmain

Kicks off: Doors open at 10am.

Two-up: It's a big one in the beer garden from midday till' sunset.

Plus: This is one of Balmain's most popular spots, so there's a lot of atmosphere on the day. Make sure you get in early if you want a good spot. 

Harbord Diggers

8. Harbord Diggers

  • Bars
  • Freshwater

Kicks off: 8am for commerative ceremony, then 11am for adults-only games. 

Two-up: This Freshwater headland location will play host to one of the biggest two-up events on the Northern Beaches, with the coins kicking off from midday until 6pm. 

Plus: Claiming to be Australia's most picturesque two-up ring, attendance will cost $10, with all proceeds going to supporting returned veterans. 

 

Royal Hotel - Paddington
Photograph: Supplied

10. Royal Hotel - Paddington

  • Bars
  • Paddington

Kicks off: Open from 9am.

Two-up: They say they've got the biggest two-up arena in the Eastern Suburbs, taking place in the adjoining laneway.

Plus: There will be a DJ playing from 2pm and live music late in the afternoon following the last post. There's a $5 entry charge on the door, all proceeds go to Lecacy, past or present veterans will not be charged.

The Newport
Photograph: Anna Kucera

11. The Newport

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Newport

Kicks off: 10am.

Two-up: Get flipping on the deck from 1pm til sundown.

Plus: There's live entertainment all day, and DJs including Alex Mac, Ellis Hall and Sergiio from 2 til' 8pm.

The Bank Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/Solotel

12. The Bank Hotel

  • Bars
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

Kicks off: Midday 23 April until Monday 25 April. 

Two-up: For the first time, the Bank will be running two-up all ANZAC Day weekend, with larger than life drag queen Tora Hymen getting things flipping in the beer garden from midday to to sundown on Monday 25, for the tenth year in a row.

Plus: Two-up in the front bar from Saturday to Sunday, and donations collected for Legacy all weekend. 

Public House Petersham
Photograph: Anna Kucera

13. Public House Petersham

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Petersham

Kicks off: Midday on Saturday 23. 

Two-up: Inside from midday on Saturday and Sunday - but really start your heckling in the car park from noon to sundown on Monday 25. 

Plus: This day calls for a huge car park party at the Public House. There'll be DJs, stadium seating next to the two-up ring and tinnie and barbeque bar servin' up in the carpark. Plus, $1 from every VB schooner goes to Legacy. 

The Argyle

14. The Argyle

  • Bars
  • The Rocks

Kicks off: 10am. 

Two-up: The cobble stone lined courtyard will transform into a giant two-up ring, with the games beginning at 1pm.

Plus: There's a barbeque cooking up sausage sizzles and bacon and egg rolls from 10am, and live entertainment running all day, with a feature peformance from Gang of Brothers.  

The Woollahra Hotel

15. The Woollahra Hotel

  • Bars
  • Woollahra

Kicks off: 10am.

Two-up: There's a focused circle out on the terrace from midday.

Plus: There's live music, DJs and dancing commencing from 3pm. 

The Sackville Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/Solotel

16. The Sackville Hotel

  • Bars
  • Rozelle
  • price 2 of 4

Kicks off: 10am, Saturday 23. 

Two-up: The games are going down all weekend this year, with two-up beginning in the Garden Bar on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, the bigtime will go down from midday to sundown in their huge car park party with grandstand seating.

Plus: Donations will be collected all day for Legacy, with plenty of Sacky merch on offer. 

Manly Wharf Bar

17. Manly Wharf Bar

  • Bars
  • Manly

Kicks off: Midday.

Two-up: Ever played two-up on a wharf jetty? Here you can do just that. Kicks off midday.

Plus: Celebrate two-up wins or commiserate over losses on the dancefloor with DJs from 3pm. They're also pouring something they're calling 'mega jugs' of One fifty Lashes beers for $30.

The Oxford Tavern
Photograph: Supplied

19. The Oxford Tavern

  • Bars
  • Petersham
  • price 1 of 4

Kicks off: 10am.

Two-up: Flip those coins from midday to sundown. 

Plus: Grab a feed with Black Betty barbecue smoking from 10am and sample their lamington slushies and bloody sheila cocktails. Its' pretty patriotic. 

The Beresford Hotel
Daniel Boud

20. The Beresford Hotel

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

Kicks off: Midday.

Two-up: Forget a salty sailor and come for two-up hosted by drag queen and RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under contestant Maxi Shield from 1pm.

Plus: DJs are on deck from midday to keep the party boiling along at this big gay pub.

Clock Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/Solotel

22. Clock Hotel

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

Kicks off: Saturday 23 at midday. 

Two-up: Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 from midday until sundown, and then 10am on Monday 25 for the weekend's most dramatic, courtyard extravaganza. 

Plus: Get in early to snag a high-stakes, high-energy ringside spot on Monday, with live DJs and cold beer all set to flow from 10am on April 25. 

Keg and Brew
Anna Kucera

23. Keg and Brew

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

Kicks off: 11am.

Two-up: They start calling 'em from noon to sundown on the rooftop.

Plus: They will be slingin' $6.50 schooners of Young Henry's Newtowner and Hahn Superdry all day long. 

Erskineville Hotel

24. Erskineville Hotel

  • Bars
  • Erskineville

Kicks off: Midday, for the whole ANZAC long weekend. 

Two-up: You'll find the coins flipping on a smaller scale on April 23 and 24, however Monday will be busting out the big guns with a ring in the main bar. 

Plus: $1 from every Carlton schooner will be shooting over to join the good people at Legacy. 

The Golden Sheaf
Photograph: Supplied/Solotel

25. The Golden Sheaf

  • Bars
  • Double Bay
  • price 1 of 4

Kicks off: 10am, all ANZAC weekend. 

Two-up: Coming in for the whole long weekend, with games starting at midday, the Sheaf will be providing stadium seating, hilarious hosts and what they claim to be the biggest two-up arena in the Eastern Suburbs.

Plus: Grab-and-go Aussie snacks (including a lamb spit), donations collected all day for Legacy, and DJs ready to spin you late into the night mean you're in for a good one. 

The Royal - Leichhardt
Photograph: Alana Dimou

26. The Royal - Leichhardt

  • Bars
  • Leichhardt

Kicks off: From 6am there's bugle on the balcony and reading of the Ode. Doors open at 8am. 

Two-up: Unleash your competitive side in the main bar from midday.

Plus: Sample their ANZAC cocktail, ANZAC dessert special and a day-long barbeque, finally capping off the evening with live music that lets loose at 6.30pm.

Kings Cross Hotel

27. Kings Cross Hotel

  • Bars
  • Potts Point

Kicks off: 10am.

Two-up: They claim to be holding the biggest game of two-up ever to hit the cross, with the games going from 10am til' dusk, with the festivities hosted by the Cross' very own lineup of drag queens. 

Plus: They'll have a bagpiper and an old fashioned Aussie sausage sizzle. You can donate to Legacy at tap and pay donation points. 

Albion Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/Solotel

28. Albion Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Parramatta
  • price 1 of 4

Kicks off: 1pm.

Two-up: There’ll be two-up in the lounge from 1pm til' sundown at this Western Sydney institution. 

Plus: There’ll be a $25 combo running all day for a lamb burger and house schooner, as well as live DJs soundtracking your whole long weekend. 

Cargo
Photograph: Anna Kucera

29. Cargo

  • Bars
  • Darling Harbour
  • price 2 of 4

Kicks off: There's free bacon and egg rolls for all service men and women before the fun kicks off at 10am.

Two-up: Enjoy harbour views while you filp from 10am to sundown. 

Plus: An assortment of DJs, live entertainment and drink specials running from 2pm until late. 

Harpoon Harry

30. Harpoon Harry

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

Kicks off: 11am.

Two-up: It's all going down in an inner-city sparkle from 11am in the public bar. 

Plus: This place is a stone's throw from the ANZAC Memorial, and all profits from their Toohey's New keg will be donated to crowd favourite, Legacy. 

