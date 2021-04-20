There are many ways people around the world honour their service people and the sacrifices they make as members of our armed forces, and here in Australia we do it by betting on the flipping of two coins, drinking beers and eating something barbecued – all of this preferably happening after attending a dawn service or a march earlier that day.

Sydney’s most major dawn service is back at the Cenotaph in Martin Place, with this year’s 4.30am ceremony marking the 95th year that the dawn service has taken place at this very location since 1928. There are three public viewing areas available surrounding Martin Place, with designated accessible viewing areas also available for pre-registration, the details of which can be found here. The ANZAC Day march through the Sydney CBD is kicking off at 9am, with it ending in a 12.30pm commemoration service by the Pool of Remembrance at the ANZAC Memorial in Hyde Park.

After you've paid your respects in a more formal way, it's time to toss some coins. We've rounded up the best spots for a rowdy game of two-up in the city on ANZAC Day.

