Time Out says

Grab your visor and dust off your bowling shoes because one of Sydney’s freshest indoor fun centres is opening up in Penrith. Already established in Alexandria, Holey Moley and Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq are the brainchildren of Fun Lab, who are now bringing the fun to Sydney’s West, with their doors set to open on December 16, 2022. The precinct will provide old-school entertainment with an eccentric twist; featuring mini-golf, bowling, arcade games, as well as vintage-style bars and eateries.

Much like its Alexandria brethren, Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq will be an 80s-style arcade where you can shoot (or roll) your shot at the bowling alley, and vie for prizes with your mates on old-school neon-lit arcade games. The vintage-style carousel bar takes the nostalgia factor to a new level, serving up cocktails that are just as kitsch as they are delish. Candy Stand is one of Archie’s sugar-infused signature mixes— a boozy strawberry shake with White Rum and Frangelico, complete with a candy frosted rim, a giant lollipop, whipped cream and sprinkles.

Holey Moley is the putt-putt venue bringing the whimsical and weird to mini-golf and earning legions of loyal fans along the way. Players work their way around a labyrinth of 18 themed golf courses that range from gloriously camp to outright bonkers. (Popular favourites include a course dedicated to The Simpsons as well as Jaws and Game of Thrones). The Penrith location will debut five new golf courses, including one that pays homage to Westie icons, the Penrith Panthers. After you’ve made the rounds, put down your club and head to the Caddyshack bar that’s slingin’ old-school snacks and boozy cocktails for all your refuelling needs.

Want the same fun, right now? Head over to Funlab's Alexandria wonderland.