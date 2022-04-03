Sydney
A super hot dude smiling and making a kebab. He is hot.
Photograph: Supplied

Are you fasting for Ramadan? This handy website will tell you when Iftar begins every day

The best part about fasting is the countdown to feasting

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Suhoor begins by waking up and preparing a pre-dawn meal to last the day of fasting, but come sundown, it's on for young and old. During Iftar, families gather to break their fast and enjoy a meal together, so if you're observing Ramadan fasting, it's handy to know exactly when that feasting can begin.

Thanks to this handy website, you can find out precisely what time sunrise and sunset takes place every day, providing your schedule so you can know exactly when to fast and when to feast.

If you're on the hunt for the best spots for when the sun goes down, have a look at some of Sydney's best places to break your daily fast. And if you want to make a real party of it, make sure you head to the Ramadan Nights Festival that's back after a two-year hiatus.

