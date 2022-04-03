Where to break fast this Ramadan

Volcano’s offers a special buffet and banquet menus for the holy month of Ramadan at all their venues. You can order from a two-hour buffet that includes pizza, pasta and salads, as well as desserts and hot drinks. If you’re not up for cooking during the week, they have a special Iftar banquet for week days in Bankstown and all week in Parramatta. Mon-Thu 5pm; Fri-Sun 5-7pm. $49.
During the holy month of Ramadan Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Suhoor begins by waking up and preparing a meal to last the day of fasting (and we’ve included places that cater for an early feed too). For Iftar, families gather to break their fast and enjoy a meal together. From dates and water to buffets and banquets, here are a few places that offer special opening times for all to enjoy, whether you’re up early for manoush to start your day or feeling ravenous at Iftar.