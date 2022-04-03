Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Men working at the Ramadan Nights Lakemba markets
Photograph: Jason Nichol

Where to break fast this Ramadan

From dusk till dawn, these Sydney eateries have specialist menus for Suhoor and Iftar this Ramadan

Written by
Laeeqa Lutta
Advertising

During the holy month of Ramadan Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Suhoor begins by waking up and preparing a meal to last the day of fasting (and we’ve included places that cater for an early feed too). For Iftar, families gather to break their fast and enjoy a meal together. From dates and water to buffets and banquets, here are a few places that offer special opening times for all to enjoy, whether you’re up early for manoush to start your day or feeling ravenous at Iftar.

Need a late-night feed? These are Time Out’s go-tos for a late night bite

Where to break fast this Ramadan

Volcano’s Steakhouse
Photograph: Time Out

Volcano’s Steakhouse

Volcano’s offers a special buffet and banquet menus for the holy month of Ramadan at all their venues. You can order from a two-hour buffet that includes pizza, pasta and salads, as well as desserts and hot drinks. If you’re not up for cooking during the week, they have a special Iftar banquet for week days in Bankstown and all week in Parramatta. Mon-Thu 5pm; Fri-Sun 5-7pm. $49.

Read more
Armani Restaurant
Photograph: Creative Commons

Armani Restaurant

Armani has been serving up for three generations, so they’re pulling out all the stops for their Iftar menu, which features Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes. Break your fast with steaks, prawn cocktails and Adana kebabs. Book ahead for this one as the team prepares the halal certified banquet during the day and tables usually book out. Daily from 5pm. $50-$90. 

Read more
Advertising
Kazbah Darling Harbour
Photorgaph: Supplied

Kazbah Darling Harbour

  • Restaurants
  • Middle Eastern
  • Darling Harbour

For the month of Ramadan, Kazbah in Darling Harbour features a special Iftar menu. Indulge in fresh fruit, nuts, dips and bread before diving into Kazbah’s mezze platters filled with falafel, chicken shish taouk with toum, fattoush salad and garlic potato hara. Wash it all down with rose and pomegranate mocktails and Laban, which is fermented buttermilk that has been churned. Don’t forget the baklava and mamoul for dessert – and kick back with a shisha while you’re there. Daily from 5pm. $59. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Al Aseel Alexandria
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Al Aseel Alexandria

  • Restaurants
  • Lebanese
  • Alexandria
  • price 1 of 4

With restaurants in Alexandria, Wollongong, Penrith and Greenacre, Al-Aseel is easily accessible for delicious Middle Eastern cuisine. Their Iftar menu this Ramadan features traditional hummus, fattoush and shish tawook. If you want an intimate dinner in your own home, Al-Aseel has a catering service specifically for Ramadan which can be delivered. Daily from 5pm. $60.

Read more
Advertising
Atlantis on the Bay
Photograph: CC/Charles Haynes

Atlantis on the Bay

Break your fast with a traditional Lebanese meal overlooking the beach. With Iftar happening at sunset, why wouldn’t you want a gorgeous view to accompany your feast? Their Iftar set menu includes traditional dates, lentil soup and traditional kibbe nayeh, which is raw mince infused with spices, often served with olive oil and mint leaves. Follow up with a mixed plate of chicken and kafta skewers. Daily from 5pm. $25-$45. 

Read more
Student Biryani
Photograph: Supplied

Student Biryani

What we love about Auburn institution, Student Biryani, is the absolutely massive servings for absolutely rock-bottom prices. The halal certified eatery serves up Iftar boxes for around $15 and is open seven days a week at all three of their locations. Surry Hills, Auburn, and now Woollongong. 

Read more
Advertising
Titanic Café and Restaurant
Photograph: CC/Ji-Elle

Titanic Café and Restaurant

If you’re looking to break your fast with some friends, Titanic is definitely the right place. From Iftar to midnight, you can dine on Middle Eastern and Italian cuisines with some shisha on the side. The Iftar buffet menu includes pasta, pizza, traditional kibbe nayeh, mansaf, kefta and different main meals on offer every day. Daily from 5pm. $20-$40.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.