Where to break fast this Ramadan

During the holy month of Ramadan Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Suhoor begins by waking up and preparing a meal to last the day of fasting (and we’ve included places that cater for an early feed too). For Iftar, families gather to break their fast and enjoy a meal together. From dates and water to buffets and banquets, here are a few places that offer special opening times for all to enjoy, whether you’re up early for manoush to start your day or feeling ravenous at Iftar.

