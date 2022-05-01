The Ramadan Nights Festival is back to kick off a month of feasting

Time Out says

During the Islamic holiday of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. But once the sun sets, iftar begins – a fast-breaking feast that runs late into the night, where family and friends gather to enjoy an array of rich treats and moreish morsels. Kicking off on Saturday April 2 and forging on until May 1, the celebration runs from dusk until dawn every night of the week.

However, it’s not only Sydney’s Muslim community that comes together during Lakemba’s popular Ramadan Nights Festival but people of all backgrounds who flock to sample the fare of pop-up kitchens lining Haldon Street and Railway Parade. What started as a single street barbeque, the Lakemba Ramadan Nights Festival is now considered by many to be one of Australia's best places to celebrate the ancient tradition.

It creates a global food market spanning a few suburban streets, a snack parade that on Friday and Saturday nights in particular, becomes a bustling bazaar of international cuisine visited by hundreds of thousands of visitors during the month-long party.

This is where you can break fast with net roti and gentle lentil curries from the Cocos Islands; Malaysia's famously buttery grilled pastry parcels, murtabak; and haleem, the king of curries from Pakistan that features four kinds of slow-cooked pulses with tender beef topped with a fresh and fragrant sprinkling of coriander, ginger, fried onions and lemon juice.

From there you can get fresh, charry naan, camel burgers, carrot juice, jalebi and knahfeh, plus an array of sweets, biscuits, drinks and take-home packs. The only limit is your own stomach capacity (and then some).

Lakemba takes on a palpably festive atmosphere during the nights of Ramadan, with families turning out en masse to meet and eat, so if you've never explored this pocket of Sydney, this is a great time of year to head west.