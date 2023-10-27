Time Out says

CEO, wellness guru, philanthropist, Academy Award winner, SAG Award-ee, Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award winner AND vagina candle pioneer Gwyneth Paltrow is coming to Sydney to get up close and personal for one night only.

Paltrow will give the audience an intimate insight into her life; from life in Hollywood, to consciously uncoupling, running a global business and everything in between. The star will be spilling the jade eggs in a candid conversation hosted by Jackie O.

Hide your skiing gear – this evening of glitz and glamour is coming to the Aware Super Theatre at the ICC, Sydney on Friday, October 27 for Besties, the brainchild of BFF’s Jackie O and Gemma O’Neill.

Paltrow says: “Sharing stories with other women is one of my favourite things to do. It bonds us, lifts us all up and lets us celebrate what makes us all special. I’m so looking forward to coming to Australia with Besties to do just that.”

Jackie O and Gemma add: “We’ve always been in awe of Gwyneth, her business ethic, willingness to take the road less travelled and her appetite to take risks. She is so gracious, funny, smart and so much fun. We can’t begin to tell you how excited we are that Gwyneth Paltrow is coming to Australia for Besties to share all her stories.”

Clear your schedule, alert your bestie, and make sure you fuel up on something a little more substantial than (bone broth) “soup for lunch” for this exciting evening. Tickets start from $100 and are available for pre-sale on July 26 by registering at www.besties.au; general tickets go on sale July 27 via www.ticketek.com.au. We “wish you well”.

