Time Out says

Sydney’s Blak Markets creates a space for everyone to engage with the oldest continuing culture in the world. See traditional entertainment and ceremony and browse stalls spruiking a range of locally made arts, crafts and food from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stallholders. From native plants to award-winning jewellery, silk scarves, and ethically sourced bush foods, there’s an eclectic mix to peruse.

The festival event returns to the beautiful Bare Island at La Perouse every two months, kicking off from 10am with a Welcome to Country, smoking ceremony and performances and demonstrations throughout the day including traditional dance, singing and storytelling.

Get your coins ready, entry is $2.50 (children under five are free), and all proceeds raised go towards employing local Indigenous youth. This is a Covid-safe event, and all attendees are required to check in via QR codes at the gate.

"The Blak Markets are a great chance to buy authentic gifts knowing that 100 per cent of the profits go back into Aboriginal communities," says market manager Ash Little.

Bare Island, set on the picturesque point of La Perouse within the Kamay-Botany Bay National Park, is an area which is usually only open for tours. The market is a great place to teach the kids about Indigenous culture.

Get more information on upcoming markets at blakmarkets.com.au and the Facebook page. You can also check out and buy from many of the stallholders on the online marketplace on the website, which sprung up during the first lockdown.

Want more? Check out the best markets in Sydney.