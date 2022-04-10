Sydney
Blak Markets

  • Things to do, Markets
  • Bare Island, La Perouse
  1. Three kids stand near a framed artwork outside.
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Blak Markets
    Photograph: Supplied/Blak Markets
  3. Blak Markets
    Photograph: Supplied/Blak Markets
  4. Wattleseed Ground by Kungkas Can Cook
    Photograph: Supplied/Blak Markets
  5. Two women at the Blak Markets at Barangaroo Reserve
    Photograph: James Horan
Time Out says

This popular market showcases Indigenous makers, artists and food purveyors

Sydney’s Blak Markets creates a space for everyone to engage with the oldest continuing culture in the world. See traditional entertainment and ceremony and browse stalls spruiking a range of locally made arts, crafts and food from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stallholders. From native plants to award-winning jewellery, silk scarves, and ethically sourced bush foods, there’s an eclectic mix to peruse.

The festival event returns to the beautiful Bare Island at La Perouse every two months, kicking off from 10am with a Welcome to Country, smoking ceremony and performances and demonstrations throughout the day including traditional dance, singing and storytelling. 

Get your coins ready, entry is $2.50 (children under five are free), and all proceeds raised go towards employing local Indigenous youth. This is a Covid-safe event, and all attendees are required to check in via QR codes at the gate.

"The Blak Markets are a great chance to buy authentic gifts knowing that 100 per cent of the profits go back into Aboriginal communities," says market manager Ash Little.

Bare Island, set on the picturesque point of La Perouse within the Kamay-Botany Bay National Park, is an area which is usually only open for tours. The market is a great place to teach the kids about Indigenous culture.

Get more information on upcoming markets at blakmarkets.com.au and the Facebook page. You can also check out and buy from many of the stallholders on the online marketplace on the website, which sprung up during the first lockdown.

Want more? Check out the best markets in Sydney.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Bare Island
Bare Island
La Perouse
Sydney
2036
Contact:
www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/guided-tours/bare-island-fort-guided-tour
Bare Island tour bookings: 1300 072 757. Blak Markets info: 0427 824 059
Price:
$2.50 entry

Dates and times

