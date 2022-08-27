Time Out says

If there are three things the Blue Mountains do well, it’s cosy winters, magic, and wholesome festivals. Now, with the re-emergence of the Winter Magic Revival Festival, they’ll be wrapping all of these things up in one gorgeous, eucalyptus-scented bow. Magnifique.

Running in Katoomba from August 26 to August 27, this massive festival will make the Blue Mountains flow with hundreds of free and ticketed live music acts, dance performances, comedy shows, workshops, art and food stalls, children’s entertainment and specially curated light projections, with Katoomba’s local business district set to be transformed in a rather magical way.

This wintery celebration of life, art and Blue Mountains local communities will showcase hip-hop, electronica, country and (believe it or not) Gregorian chant, with the whole extravaganza headlined by internationally renowned, but locally grown hip-hop duo, Hermitude.

Live music acts and art exhibitions will be taking over a variety of local venues across Katoomba, with visitors able to snaffle delectable food, dance up a storm, and peruse the many creative fruits of the mountain’s multi-talented locals.

There will also be illuminated light displays glowing up the Civic and Cultural Centres, and, for all those who like to dip into the fantastical, there will be a fancy-dress free for all saturating Katoomba Street, with it considered commonplace at this time of year to see vikings, warlocks, fairies, wizards and superheroes striding through the crowd.

With this winter party set to have a solid mix of free and ticketed events, tickets to certain events are available for pre-purchase right here, while if you just wish to learn more about this extravagant celebration of Blue Mountains locals and their infinite creativity, head over here to the festival website.

