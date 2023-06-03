Time Out says

The only thing better than a tonne of French cheese is a tonne of French cheese that’s free.

Correct: free.

From Thursday, June 1 to Saturday, June 3, the Cargo Hall at Circular Quay will be home to Bon Fromage – a three-day cheese festival presented by the French Dairy Interbranch Organisation in conjunction with the European Union.

Over the weekend, curd nerds will be able to sample some of France’s finest cheeses from a 60-metre tasting table with over 20 varieties of cheese, and take part in a series of complimentary masterclasses and demonstrations from Sydney’s best cheesemongers, with topics ranging from drinks pairings to comparative tastings and cheese history.

You’ll be able to feast on melted raclette, creamy Camembert and nutty, soft Comté, along with a whole host of others, on top of getting the chance to sample cheesy-street food from a variety of food stalls on site. You'll get to sample the likes of Emmental filled crepes, Triple Cream choux profiteroles, Comté croquemonsieurs, and fried Camembert skewers, along with a whole lot of other cheese-centered excellence.

There will also be six bars across the space to ensure you have the perfect bevvy pairing for your cheesy snacks – and, of course, there will be kilos of French cheese available for purchase.

At night, the venue will become a French disco. Francophile fromage fans can get down to a live DJ, with the harbourside vibes set to buzz with French jazzy tunes and all-round good times.

Also, in case you’re feeling cheese panic: Some 80 kilos of cheese will be replenished on the boards every hour, which in any language is a heck of a lot of cheese. The (free) tickets for 2023 are yet to be released, but we will be waiting on their website until the moment they are.

Bonne chance!

