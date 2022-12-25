Time Out says

We all know that booze goes down a treat with pretty much anything (except operating heavy machinery and childcare), but when you get some quality hooch, then combine that with some quality, flowery blooms, you’ve fanangled yourself a winner of a night.

Booze & Blooms is the baby genius of Stanmore-based floral designer and owner of Stardust Flowers, Kate Hayes, who has begun running weekly flower design workshops from her Inner West studio on Thursday nights and Sunday afternoons. These floristry classes are all about teaching you how to design the most beauteous bouquet possible, through coaching you on colour, floral care, what flowers to look for, and how to put all of the finicky little creatures together in a way that's sure to impress.

With unlimited wine flowing all night, and generous grazing platters of cheese, fruit and dips scattered throughout this freshly scented venue, Booze & Blooms is a wonderful opportunity to feast on deliciousness whilst simultaneously creating magic out of seasonal flowers that you get to take home. Store your blooms in the complimentary vase as well as in a hand-tied bouquet (that you also get to keep).

It’s a big yes from us.

With sessions running on Thursday evenings from 6-9pm, and on Sundays from 2-5pm, this wine-spiked creative class is an epic way to add a bit of hands-on, flowery fun to your life.

Tickets are $159.34 and you can buy them by clicking here, while all updates are best checked out on Facebook.

Can't get enough of the bloomin' stuff? Check out Sydney's best plant shops that deliver here.