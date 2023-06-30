Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Borealis in the Vines

  • Things to do
  • Centennial Vineyards, Bowral
  1. Northern lights light show
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A rainbow light show resembling the northern lights
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Ditch the Arctic Circle and see the Northern Lights in Bowral instead

If you’re like us, one of your big-ticket bucket list items is getting to see the Northern Lights in real life. The ethereal majesty of the Aurora Borealis has enchanted millions of people for centuries, but for all of us in Sydney, the thought of seeing them dancing above us has been nothing more than the stuff of fantasy – as well as one seriously hefty plane ticket.  

That is, until now. 

This May, Sydneysiders can travel into the deep, southern wilderness of Bowral (move over, Arctic Circle), where they will get the chance to experience a human-made rendition of the Aurora Borealis, with all the vibrant majesty hidden deep within a dark vineyard. Who needs glaciers anyway? 

‘Borealis’ is an immersive outdoor light-show experience designed by Switzerland-based artist Dan Archer. Combining cutting-edge tech with whimsical art, this is an ethereal light show full of vivid colour and shimmering movement that is made to transport everyone who watches it away to a snowy peak in the middle of a polar night. 

Unlike the real deal, the Bowral ‘Borealis’ will not subject you to sub-zero conditions or potentially unsatisfactory visuals. While the legit version can be hit or miss (the brightest colours we see are picked up by cameras, rather than the naked human eye), this one is not, with you guaranteed to find yourself in a brilliant immersive experience full of rainbow colours and popping light.

Also unlike the experience you’d get in an isolated frozen part of the world, this show is all set to a soundtrack by French composer, Guillaume Desbois. Full of layered sound that develops in tune with the wavering lights, you’ll be submerged in the rich sounds of synthesisers and traditional instruments, with the final effect being a wondrous, almost transcendent experience that could (arguably) give the real borealis a run for its money. 

‘Borealis’ has travelled from Switzerland to Japan, and is making a very exciting stop in our very own Southern Highlands this winter. Taking place in Bowral’s Centennial Vineyards from May 25 to June 30, tickets will set kids back $10, while adult tickets cost $25. For those who enjoy the high life, there is also a VIP package available that starts at $55 per person. 

You can book yourself a ticket to see ‘Borealis in the Vines’ right here. 

Getting in a chilly state of mind? Check out our guide to the best winter getaways you can take from Sydney. 

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
borealisau.com/
Address:
Centennial Vineyards
252 Centennial Road
Bowral
Sydney
2576
Price:
$10-$55
Opening hours:
Thurs-Sun, 6.30pm-9pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!