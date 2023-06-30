Time Out says

If you’re like us, one of your big-ticket bucket list items is getting to see the Northern Lights in real life. The ethereal majesty of the Aurora Borealis has enchanted millions of people for centuries, but for all of us in Sydney, the thought of seeing them dancing above us has been nothing more than the stuff of fantasy – as well as one seriously hefty plane ticket.

That is, until now.

This May, Sydneysiders can travel into the deep, southern wilderness of Bowral (move over, Arctic Circle), where they will get the chance to experience a human-made rendition of the Aurora Borealis, with all the vibrant majesty hidden deep within a dark vineyard. Who needs glaciers anyway?

‘Borealis’ is an immersive outdoor light-show experience designed by Switzerland-based artist Dan Archer. Combining cutting-edge tech with whimsical art, this is an ethereal light show full of vivid colour and shimmering movement that is made to transport everyone who watches it away to a snowy peak in the middle of a polar night.

Unlike the real deal, the Bowral ‘Borealis’ will not subject you to sub-zero conditions or potentially unsatisfactory visuals. While the legit version can be hit or miss (the brightest colours we see are picked up by cameras, rather than the naked human eye), this one is not, with you guaranteed to find yourself in a brilliant immersive experience full of rainbow colours and popping light.

Also unlike the experience you’d get in an isolated frozen part of the world, this show is all set to a soundtrack by French composer, Guillaume Desbois. Full of layered sound that develops in tune with the wavering lights, you’ll be submerged in the rich sounds of synthesisers and traditional instruments, with the final effect being a wondrous, almost transcendent experience that could (arguably) give the real borealis a run for its money.

‘Borealis’ has travelled from Switzerland to Japan, and is making a very exciting stop in our very own Southern Highlands this winter. Taking place in Bowral’s Centennial Vineyards from May 25 to June 30, tickets will set kids back $10, while adult tickets cost $25. For those who enjoy the high life, there is also a VIP package available that starts at $55 per person.

