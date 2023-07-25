Sydney
Bounce Homebush

  1. Kids jumping on indoor trampolines
    Photograph: Supplied/ Bounce
  2. People doing parkour inside
    Photograph: Supplied/ Bounce
  3. People doing parkour inside
    Photograph: Supplied/ Bounce
Time Out says

A blockbuster trampoline park has touched in Homebush

If the thought of bouncing around in a gigantic room full of wild trampolines (plus a giant slide) sounds like a good time to you, you’re in luck. 

Enter: Bounce Homebush. 

A brand-new jumping paradise has just touched down in Homebush, and believe us when we say it’s a seriously good time for all concerned. With 13-metre tall ceilings, a two-storey adventure challenge course, an adventure challenge race, and a thrill-seeking slide that winds down from the mezzanine to the main activity floor, Bounce is full of adrenaline-pumping surprises that look well worth a visit. 

This wild situation is both Sydney and NSW’s first ever ‘Bounce’ venue, and it looks pretty cool. With free jump trampolines, dodgeball, cliff jump, slam dunk, airbags, wall climb, wall running and a ‘mini bounce’ zone for kids facilities on offer, there’s something jumpy on offer for everyone. 

Whether you’re keen on practising your parkour tricks, flying high in style, or throwing the party to end all parties, this new addition to Sydney’s bouncy block should be on your radar. 


Want more? These are the best trampoline parks in Sydney for jumping around

Maya Skidmore
Details

Address:
Unit 2/3
201 Parramatta Road
Homebush West
Sydney
2140
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9052 2111
Opening hours:
Mon-Thurs, 9am-7pm, Fri, 9am-9pm, Sat, 9am-7pm, Sun, 9am-6pm
