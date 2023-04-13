Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
People on trampolines at Sky Zone
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best trampoline parks in Sydney

Bounce off the walls, jump for joy and reach for the sky at these indoor trampolining parks

Written by
Emma Joyce
,
Rebecca Russo
&
Maya Skidmore
Advertising

Looking for the most amazing trampoline park in Sydney? You're not alone. The joy of jumping around is universal, and to get to do it in a gigantic room that is covered entirely in bouncy trampolines is something that dreams are made of. 

Whether you're looking for an epic kids birthday party location, want somewhere to go and practice your maddest flips, or are training for the Olympics and want to do it in style, we have you covered with our pick of the five best trampolining parks all across Sydney.

So, if you're feeling bored, restless and a wee bit jumpy on a rainy day (or otherwise) think about hitting up one of these fabulous locations. You won't regret it. 

Keep the indoor action going at one of Sydney's best indoor climbing centres. 

Keen on staying indoors somewhere a little less active? Here are all the coolest things you can do in Sydney when the sun isn't shining. 

The most amazing trampoline parks in Sydney

Ultimate Family Fun Centre

Ultimate Family Fun Centre

  • Things to do
  • Northmead

Is there anything better than a foam pit? Probably not. At Sydney’s Ultimate Family Fun Centre, they’ve got a four-lane trampoline foam pit to lose yourself in, as well as a dedicated trampoline dodgeball zone and a trampoline climbing wall. Not to mention the 60 metres of interlocked trampolines to jump around on. If jumping isn't your speed, the entertainment centre also has dodgem cars, a slip and slide ride and a play centre for little tots.

Read more
Flip Out Penrith
Photograph: Flip Out

Flip Out Penrith

  • Sport and fitness
  • Western Sydney

Kids (and adults) will be bouncing off the walls at this land of trampolines. There are two jumping arenas – one indoor and one outdoor – to allow for maximum jumping fun in all kinds of weather and are open til late for the adults. They also offer two-hour party packages for kids that includes plenty of time on the arenas, a birthday cake, hot food and decorations.

Read more
Advertising
JumpD Brookvale
Photograph: Matheus Costa

JumpD Brookvale

For everyone over in Sydney's northside, JumpD in Brookvale is an excellent option for all your trampolining needs. Located at 10 Short Street, Brookvale, this multi-play area is divided up into four sections. There's a kids trampoline area for all the little ones aged 7 and under, a main trampoline area that has 15 tramps with bouncy side walls, a 'Performance' area made up of Olympic-sized trampolines made specifically for flips, and (last, but not least) a 'Ninja Xtreme' section that's made up of 10 different stations, with 12 different challenges that will be sure to test your jumping limits. 

Read more
Flip Out Castle Hill
Photograph: Memphis CVB

Flip Out Castle Hill

Flip Out have trampolines all over Sydney, but their Castle Hill edition is a great option for people located in Sydney's Hills district. Whether it's for an epic kids birthday party, trampoline lessons or just a bouncin' good time, this venue is full of kid-friendly corners and a whole lotta trampolines. 

Read more
Advertising
Planet X Entertainment

Planet X Entertainment

  • Things to do
  • Western Sydney

Planet X Entertainment is an extreme sports arena for tots and teens and anyone else who’s young at heart with energy to burn. Their centre in Richmond features 24-metre-long trampolines, which means you can flip, tumble and roll unobstructed down the trampoline catwalk without stopping. This centre has the lot; there are high-performance trampolines and parkour walls for experienced jumpers, basketball hoops for slam dunk training, a café and party rooms as well as Area 51, Planet X’s dedicated games area with air hockey and arcade games.

Read more

When the sun is shining

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!