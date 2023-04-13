Is there anything better than a foam pit? Probably not. At Sydney’s Ultimate Family Fun Centre, they’ve got a four-lane trampoline foam pit to lose yourself in, as well as a dedicated trampoline dodgeball zone and a trampoline climbing wall. Not to mention the 60 metres of interlocked trampolines to jump around on. If jumping isn't your speed, the entertainment centre also has dodgem cars, a slip and slide ride and a play centre for little tots.
Looking for the most amazing trampoline park in Sydney? You're not alone. The joy of jumping around is universal, and to get to do it in a gigantic room that is covered entirely in bouncy trampolines is something that dreams are made of.
Whether you're looking for an epic kids birthday party location, want somewhere to go and practice your maddest flips, or are training for the Olympics and want to do it in style, we have you covered with our pick of the five best trampolining parks all across Sydney.
So, if you're feeling bored, restless and a wee bit jumpy on a rainy day (or otherwise) think about hitting up one of these fabulous locations. You won't regret it.