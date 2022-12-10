Time Out says

City slickers with country hearts, your day is coming. For the first time in three years, the gorgeous Buy From the Bush Market is coming back to Sydney, bringing all of us in the big smoke an abundance of treasures made by small bush businesses from all across New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

Running for just two days on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10 on Tallawoladah Lawn in the Rocks, Buy From the Bush will showcase the delightful products of 20 rural businesses in a big-time Christmas market, whilst also raising much-needed funds for flood devastated communities.

20 businesses from remote rural communities have packed up their wares and trekked it over to Sydney in time for this Christmas market, with this event all about celebrating rural talent and craftsmanship, whilst also bringing city dwellers the opportunity to meet and peruse the products of bush creators in a country-market style atmosphere.

Punters can expect to pick up fresh produce, leather goods, jewellery, art, stationery, linen, gifts, candles, fashion, homewares, baked goods and kids clothes (just to name a few), as well as the chance to get involved in flood-relief auction, "Hour for Eugowra" at 2pm on Saturday.

This vibrant event will be raising money for a devastated community, and will peddle the likes of a luxury farm stay at Wilga Station near Bathurst, R.M Williams boots, a weekend away in Boorowa – and even a signed vinyl by Tim Minchin. The delights really do go on.

The pop-up will run from 11am to 8pm on Friday and Saturday, and you can stay up-to-date by checking on their Instagram.

