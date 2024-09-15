Catch up with pals over bottomless brunch at this resort-style bar with a tequila-themed menu

If you like Piña Coladas and tropical holidays (without the hefty plane fare), then the beach-inspired Cabana Bar is your one-way ticket to an early summer.

The stylish Martin Place joint is a tropical oasis overlooking the busy city centre with a menu of pub hits and a cocktail list full of summer classics. Decked out with rattan furniture and shell sconces, this pastel-pink open-air oasis will have you feeling like you’re on holiday.

To make the most of the beach-inspired hotspot, head down on Saturdays for a tequila-themed bottomless brunch and settle in for the long term. The two-hour session will set you back $89 per person and comes with all the bar's hits including the choice between classic Margaritas, seasonal cocktails or beer. Expect a share-style menu featuring guac to start, followed by zucchini flowers topped with Italian cheeses, tequila-cured salmon tostadas, three-cheese arancini balls and zesty tacos. For dessert, a fun ‘tequliamisu’ is whipped up with Sesión Mocha Tequila, baileys, caramel, cream and espresso. You’ll need a crew of at least four for this feast, so assemble your squad and spend the day catching up over free-flowing drinks.

The bar’s proximity to Sydney’s zippy new train routes takes the trouble out of getting home and is sure to make it a go-to spot for city dwellers. Cabana Bar is just a five-minute walk from the new Martin Place station, meaning you’ll be able to travel to Central in minutes.

Whether you pop in under the sun or stars, for bottomless brunch or a pre-theatre snack, this resort-style bar is the perfect place to be as the warmer weather returns.

Book your spot at Cabana Bar’s next bottomless brunch here.