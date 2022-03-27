Time Out says

We hope you're not afraid of heights, because the highest-ever sip and paint experience is taking over the Sydney Tower Eye. Champainting (formerly known as Cork and Canvas, of the beloved Sea Life paint and sip sessions) is inviting you to put your artistic skills to the test as you replicate your view of Sydney's skyline from a 300-metre-high vantage point.

The sessions kick off at 6pm, giving you plenty of time to explore the observation deck and watch as the sun sets over the city. Your painting session lasts for two hours, and you'll be made to feel like a true VIP with inclusions like bar snack-style grazing platters, free-flowing drinks and a 4D cinema experience.

If painting isn't your forte, at a minimum you're guaranteed to at least walk away with a stunning picture for the 'gram. The experience is available from March 27, and tickets are $145 per person through the website.

