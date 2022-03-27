Sydney
Champainting at Sydney Tower Eye

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Sydney Tower Eye, Sydney
A painting of the Sydney skyline within the Sydney Tower Eye.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Soak up panoramic views of Sydney with a glass of vino and a paintbrush in hand

We hope you're not afraid of heights, because the highest-ever sip and paint experience is taking over the Sydney Tower Eye. Champainting (formerly known as Cork and Canvas, of the beloved Sea Life paint and sip sessions) is inviting you to put your artistic skills to the test as you replicate your view of Sydney's skyline from a 300-metre-high vantage point. 

The sessions kick off at 6pm, giving you plenty of time to explore the observation deck and watch as the sun sets over the city. Your painting session lasts for two hours, and you'll be made to feel like a true VIP with inclusions like bar snack-style grazing platters, free-flowing drinks and a 4D cinema experience.

If painting isn't your forte, at a minimum you're guaranteed to at least walk away with a stunning picture for the 'gram. The experience is available from March 27, and tickets are $145 per person through the website

Looking for more to do in the city? We've rounded up the best Sydney happenings to guide you in the right direction.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Sydney Tower Eye
Level 5
Westfield
108 Market St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.sydneytower.myfun.com.au
02 9333 9222
Price:
$149
Opening hours:
Daily 9.30am-8.45pm

Dates and times

