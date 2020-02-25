Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Chef Masterclass: Peter Gilmore

Chef Masterclass: Peter Gilmore

Things to do, Classes and workshops Carriageworks , Eveleigh Saturday April 18 2020
A shot of Peter Gilmore in the kitchen preparing a dish at Benne
Photograph: Daniel Boud
Learn the secrets of autumn umami with the master himself

Umami, the elusive sixth flavour, is the star of an intimate masterclass by renowned chef Peter Gilmore. Perfect for when the weather turns, Gilmore will walk you through his bone marrow pasta with shiitake and kombu butter on Saturday, April 18. For a side dish, he'll then show you the secrets of purple corn polenta and smoked oxtail broth. Hosted at Carriageworks' kitchen, you'll be able to cook with him and ask any (hopefully not burning) questions along the way. 

Gilmore, famed for his standout restaurant Quay and stylish younger sister Bennelong at the Opera House, will share his insider knowledge on fine dining, as well as his many inspirations including his background as an avid gardener. The masterclass will weave in Gilmore's appreciation of nature’s diversity with his signature experimentalism. 

Tickets are $50 and are on sale from Wednesday, February 26. And who knows? Maybe the students will become the masters. 

Details
Event website: https://carriageworks.com.au/events/chef-masterclass-peter-gilmore/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Carriageworks
Address: 245 Wilson St
Eveleigh
Sydney
2015
Price: $50

