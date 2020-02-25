Chef Masterclass: Peter Gilmore

Learn the secrets of autumn umami with the master himself

Umami, the elusive sixth flavour, is the star of an intimate masterclass by renowned chef Peter Gilmore. Perfect for when the weather turns, Gilmore will walk you through his bone marrow pasta with shiitake and kombu butter on Saturday, April 18. For a side dish, he'll then show you the secrets of purple corn polenta and smoked oxtail broth. Hosted at Carriageworks' kitchen, you'll be able to cook with him and ask any (hopefully not burning) questions along the way.

Gilmore, famed for his standout restaurant Quay and stylish younger sister Bennelong at the Opera House, will share his insider knowledge on fine dining, as well as his many inspirations including his background as an avid gardener. The masterclass will weave in Gilmore's appreciation of nature’s diversity with his signature experimentalism.

Tickets are $50 and are on sale from Wednesday, February 26. And who knows? Maybe the students will become the masters.