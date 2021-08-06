Capture a moment with corrosion casting and taxidermy

It’s not uncommon to stumble across a sheep’s heart defrosting in Arianna Kokkinakis’ fridge. She studied environmental biology at uni and clearly remembers being fascinated by the art of taxidermy after a demonstration in class. But it wasn’t until years later that she stumbled across Rest in Pieces, an institute dedicated to the preservation and presentation of animal specimens in Melbourne, and organised a trip to learn the trade.

Now her bedroom is full of stuffed animals of the non-teddy bear type. “At first my family were absolutely horrified, but now they love it. Sometimes I’ll come into my room and I'll catch my mum speaking to the animals that I’ve made.” That menagerie incudes a rabbit, mice, a squirrel and a baby chick.

Last year she added corrosion casting, or the preservation of a heart in resin, to her skillset via a course also taken by Time Out's Alannah Maher. “It brings together three fields that I’m really passionate about, which are science, art and anatomy,” Kokkinakis says. “With taxidermy, you’re reconstructing the animal itself. But with corrosion casting, you’re going further into the organs, which I find really fascinating, actually getting to see how blood flow happens. You’re basically injecting a part of the animal with a resin substance, it solidifies and then you macerate the flesh, leaving a cast of the blood vessels.”

Kokkinakis finds it beautiful, but doing it at home is a bit more full on than at a weekend workshop. “It’s very, very stinky, and I live in a house with nine members of my family, so they’re going to be exposed to the sights and the smells.”

She highly recommends the practice: “It’s a really fascinating skill, learning more about the animal and I find it’s really good for anxiety, being able to focus on doing something productive. It’s quite cathartic.”