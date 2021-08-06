Make a splash with freediving
Sara Ehrlich first got into the habit of freediving during lockdown in 2020 – minus scuba gear, and relying solely on lung capacity. She was inspired by YouTube videos to go exploring in the waters off Bronte, but began to worry that she didn’t have any training. “I loved it, but I felt like there was a massive gap in my knowledge.” Luckily for her, she bumped into Bella Massey, founder of Immersia Freediving, on the beach and signed up for a course.
Even the latest lockdown couldn’t thwart her, with Zoom lessons helping to perfect her technique. “Bella runs through what happens to a body when you freedive, which is really important. So she speaks about the dive reflex and how to trigger it; things like making sure your face is in the water, and you get your eyes wet before putting on your mask. She’s very focused on safety, which was exactly what I wanted. I found out I was wearing my weight belts wrong, which is quite a vital thing.”
Massey could observe Ehrlich's breathing technique and offer advice on how to push through contractions when your body wants to give up. “It’s been amazing. Holding your breath feels a bit like meditation. It fully calms you down, and you learn to control your heart rate. I feel very peaceful and I’ve noticed a massive difference when I go diving now.”