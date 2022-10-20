Time Out says

Picture this. It’s raining. You’ve watched everything that is of even the remotest interest on Netflix, and all you want is to do something cool and funky and out of the box that takes you out of your head, but you just don’t know what. For perhaps the first time in Sydney history, there has appeared a newly perfect solution for this exact icky feeling.

Enter: Crockd.

During the dank days of the pandemic, you might have seen Crockd’s quirky packaging and pastel coloured DIY clay sets flooding your Instagram feed. Back then, this small pottery business (kick-started by OG Sydney gal, Rosa-Clare Willis) was relegated to the world of the internet, but now, in good news for all bored and aimless Sydneysiders everywhere, this cute clay filled corner has taken up a permanent physical residence in Neutral Bay, and it looks pretty bloody cool.

Tucked away in Neutral Bay, this tiny clay studio is awash with warm peachy tones, burning church candles and a gold neon sign blaring the words; “get out of your head and into your hands”. In tune with this pearl of wisdom, the fit out is simultaneously a visual feast and a calming surprise, with a visit to this little pink oasis one guaranteed to soothe even the stormiest of souls.

Designed to be an intimate rainy (or any kinda weather) activity for friends, colleagues or lovers, Crockd’s new studio presence in Sydney comes along with its own sweet array of two-hour long workshops that all clock in at under $100 per person, and are adults-only, but in (as they say) a "totally non-creepy way."

Open from Wednesday to Sunday, the studio has a lot to offer everyone suffering through midweek blues. On Friday nights from 6-8pm, you can do their ‘Booty Mug & Margies’ pottery class, where you get to fashion a voluptuous booty-shaped mug while sipping on a complimentary Marg, or on Saturdays from 6pm, do a painting class with a sexologist, where you are directed to do a quirky still life painting of a papaya that you would actually be happy to hang on your wall.

There’s also a Slab n’ Sip session every Wednesday night from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, where they bring the wine, and you bring the creative juices while handbuilding a slab vase, while on Saturdays from 2.30-4.30pm you can also get stuck into the hella cute ‘Make n’ Bake’ sesh, where you will be guided on making French-inspired charcuterie set, including a mini cheese platter, serving spoon and serving dish. Magnifique!

You can also do an intro wheel throwing class on Thursday nights from 6.30-8.30pm and make a cute lil’ mug on Sundays from 1.30-3.30pm, with every single one of these workshops all resulting in you getting to create a clay keepsake that they fire for you, for free, in their resident kiln.

All in all, Crockd is possibly the hottest new clay thing on the block, and we reckon you should go get your hands dirty whenever you get the chance. It all looks too good to be true.



