Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Dawn Fraser Baths

  • Things to do
  • Balmain
  1. Dawn Fraser Baths
    Photograph: Destination NSW
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Dawn Fraser Baths
    Photograph: Destination NSW
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

This much-loved heritage swimming spot has been serving dappled light and salt water swims since the 1880s

There are few places as iconic and well-loved in Sydney as the Dawn Fraser Baths. Built in the 1880’s, this natural harbour tidal pool has been providing languorous summer days and salt water swims to the people of Sydney for centuries. 

Named after Dawn Fraser – living Australian treasure and former Olympic swimming champion, this natural swimming spot is peace incarnate. The nation’s oldest existing swimming pool and swimming club, this quiet corner of Balmain hosts numerous jetties for sunbathing, deep water for swimming and (when the tide is right) a sandy beach for sandcastle making. 

Surrounded by lush greenery, and bordering the quiet glittering harbour, a day at Dawn Fraser Baths can often feel like one of those eternal summer days of childhood in Sydney. Lying back on hot wood, surrounded by the sounds of native birds and the gentle lapping of the water are a perfect way to ease through any number of hours. Plus, with an on-site kiosk serving hot food, snacks, ice cream and coffee, and hot water shower facilities, you can easily spend a whole day lying here in the warmer months. 

This harbour pool is tucked away on the Parramatta River, and being able to take a dip is very much dependent on water quality and the changing tides – so make sure you keep an eye on their website before you head Balmain-way for a swim. 

Dawn Fraser Baths close during the winter, but are open to the public from September to April every year.

Want more special Sydney swimming spots? Here's our pick of the best in town.

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Address:
Elkington Park, Fitzroy Ave
Balmain
Sydney
2041
Contact:
View Website
02 9555 1903
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.