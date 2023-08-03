Time Out says

There are few places as iconic and well-loved in Sydney as the Dawn Fraser Baths. Built in the 1880’s, this natural harbour tidal pool has been providing languorous summer days and salt water swims to the people of Sydney for centuries.

Named after Dawn Fraser – living Australian treasure and former Olympic swimming champion, this natural swimming spot is peace incarnate. The nation’s oldest existing swimming pool and swimming club, this quiet corner of Balmain hosts numerous jetties for sunbathing, deep water for swimming and (when the tide is right) a sandy beach for sandcastle making.

Surrounded by lush greenery, and bordering the quiet glittering harbour, a day at Dawn Fraser Baths can often feel like one of those eternal summer days of childhood in Sydney. Lying back on hot wood, surrounded by the sounds of native birds and the gentle lapping of the water are a perfect way to ease through any number of hours. Plus, with an on-site kiosk serving hot food, snacks, ice cream and coffee, and hot water shower facilities, you can easily spend a whole day lying here in the warmer months.

This harbour pool is tucked away on the Parramatta River, and being able to take a dip is very much dependent on water quality and the changing tides – so make sure you keep an eye on their website before you head Balmain-way for a swim.

Dawn Fraser Baths close during the winter, but are open to the public from September to April every year.

