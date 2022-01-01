Elevate Sydney

The Cahill Expressway will transform into a playground of music and culture to ring in 2022 like we mean it

We’ve known for a while that plans were afoot to boot traffic from the Cahill Expressway to make way for a multi-day entertainment, nightlife and food festival around New Year’s Day. But since those revels were promised back in June, before old mate Delta came to town, shoving NSW into lockdown for more than quarter of the year, it wasn’t clear if the event would still go ahead.

Well, as it turns out, not only is it happening, but it’s set to be bigger, better and more starrier than we ever dared hope.

The Elevate program will kick off on January 1 and run for six days, with a jaw-dropping line up of musical talent headlining, including global pop phenom Tones and I, musical funny man Tim Minchin, First Nations hip hop star Baker Boy, rap legend L-Fresh the Lion and Australia's sweethearts the Wiggles.

All up, there will be more than 180 performers gracing the week-long knees-up, appearing across two stages, but it won’t just be music on offer. A dynamic program of games, discussions, comedy sets, sports sessions, pop-ups and of course, heaps of incredible eats, will be transforming the Cahill Expressway into a buzzing culture hub to start the new year as we mean to go on.

One of the most spectacular events will be the Elevate Skyshow – a dramatic light display featuring 500 choreographed drones that will take flight over Sydney Cove. The mesmerising murmuration will feature swarms of drones carefully conjuring dazzling patterns in the sky, set to an “aboriginal soundscape”.

The opening night will also feature a special celebration of First Nations culture, curated by Rhoda Roberts, AO, featuring a ‘Call to Country’, with Baker Boy and electronica duo Electric Fields.

Most remarkably of all, tickets to Elevate will be absolutely free. 30,000 lucky Sydneysiders will have a shot at snagging entry to sessions during the six-day festival, when ticket applications go online from December 2.