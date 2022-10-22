Time Out says

It’s a universal truth that we all need to feel good. Whether that be through a guided meditation session, icy ocean dip or snaffling chocolate truffles in a bubble bath, the importance of coming back to ourselves and finding moments of peace, joy and well-being amongst the mayhem of modern life are pretty bloody important. If this vibe resonates with you, then boy, do we have something that you may like.

Enter: Feel Good Fete. On Saturday, October 22, Surry Hills will become host to an excellent (and free) day of yoga, food, art and all-round community good times that are all about raising awareness for mental health. Supporting Flourish Australia, one of Australia’s leading mental health organisations, this sweet day out will be about giving those of us who need a little extra support, community connection – or just simply a fabulous day out on the town, the moment we didn’t know we were waiting for.

Kicking off on Saturday at 10am at Buckingham House in Surry Hills, the fete will run until 4pm, and will involve a beauty and hair booth, therapeutic drumming session, crystals, yoga and, to cap it all off, a truly delectable range of local food stalls. Expect to guzzle some zesty treats from the Lucky Pickle, as well as fresh cinnamon Hungarian donuts from Gabor’s Kurtos – on top of many more delish market options.

To cap off the big-time specialness of the day, attendees will also get the chance to experience a one-of-a-kind mural painted by Archibald winner and Indigenous artist Blak Douglas, which will be on centre display.

For a wholesome day out this Saturday, we recommend heading down to 45 Buckingham Street, Surry Hills. It all looks pretty good.