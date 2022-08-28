Gaze at 15 remarkable women from history made entirely out of flowers

Time Out says

Sydney flower fans, get ready. Something very magic this way comes, and frankly, we’re not ready.

Following a renowed five-year-long world tour, Fleurs de Villes, the whimsically splendid bespoke flower show that has taken floral folks by storm from Edinburgh to Miami is coming to Sydney’s very own Royal Botanic Gardens this August. 2022’s theme is FEMMES, with this year’s exhibition taking on the varied talents of local Sydney florists to create a jaw-dropping floral testament to 15 remarkable women.

This floral exhibition is unlike any other seen in Sydneytown, with it showcasing life-size mannequins dressed entirely in intricate and immense flower designs, with the exhibition featuring the likes of superstar Kylie Minogue, trailblazing artist Frida Kahlo and incredible Indigenous activist Evelyn Scott in a fabulous and flowery format that has to be seen to be believed.

Also, on top of this unique exhibition, flower fans will also get the chance to head to a pop-up flower market at the gardens on Sunday, August 24, which will also play host to floral workshops, talks from florists, scientists and horticulturists, as well as putting on bespoke dining moments that include a sweet French high tea and a bottomless rosé brunch experience for all those so inclined.

These incredible art pieces will be displayed for ten days at the Calyx building in the Royal Botanic Gardens from Friday, August 19 to Sunday, August 28. General admission tickets cost $22, while seniors and kids aged 5-17 can come in for $11. You can learn more, and book in for this floral extravaganza by clicking right here.

