Timeout

Fleurs de Villes: Pride

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • The Calyx, Sydney
  1. A mannequin shaped like Queen Elizabeth 1 is made entirely out of flowers
    Photograph: SuppliedQueen Elizabeth 1
  2. A mannequin shaped like Oprah Winfrey is made entirely out of flowers
    Photograph: SuppliedOprah Winfrey
  3. A mannequin is made entirely out of flowers
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Gaze at 15 remarkable members from the LGBTQIA+ community made entirely out of flowers

Sydney flower fans, get ready. Something very magic this way comes come WorldPride, and frankly, we’re not ready. 

Following a renowed five-year-long world tour, Fleurs de Villes, the whimsically splendid  bespoke flower show that has taken floral folks by storm from Edinburgh to Miami is returning to Sydney’s Royal Botanic Gardens, but this year, it's coming with a distinct pride-esque twist. 

This floral exhibition is unlike any other seen in Sydneytown, with it showcasing life-size mannequins dressed entirely in intricate and immense flower designs, with the exhibition playing homage to inspirational members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community, from the present and the past in a fabulous and flowery format that has to be seen to be believed. 

On top of this unique exhibition, all ye who love flowers, dance tunes and pride-filled good times will get the chance to get down at the Floral Disco on Feburary 17 and Feburary 24, 2023, with disco tunes getting pumped loud amongst the flowers from 7pm. 

These incredible art pieces will be displayed for ten days at the Calyx building in the Royal Botanic Gardens from Friday, Feburary 17 to Sunday, Feburary 26. General admission tickets cost $35, while kids aged 5-17 can come in for $21. You can learn more, and book in for this floral extravaganza by clicking right here

Want more of the green stuff? Check out our list of the best public gardens you can visit in Sydney.

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.rbgsyd.nsw.gov.au/what-s-on/fleurs-de-villes-pride
Address:
The Calyx
Mrs Macquaries Rd
Sydney
2000
Price:
$21-$35

Dates and times

