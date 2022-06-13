Time Out says

Sydney’s most beloved light child (aka: Vivid) is coming back to town in full, neon force for what feels like the first time in two centuries (kidding, that’s just us being dramatic, it's only been two years) but with her astral return, we are getting a whole lot of pretty funky add-ons, including Flow After Dark.

The silent-disco yoga class will be held on the 12th floor of the Hyatt Regency overlooking Darling Harbour, all during what is arguably Sydney’s most photogenic time of year (jacaranda season notwithstanding).

Starting from May 30 for only three sessions, this hour-long guided Vinyasa yoga class comes with a nifty pair of headphones that will play you beats spun by a live DJ while you roll your spine beneath Vivid’s rainbow lights. Plus, at the end of your stretch-sesh you can sample one of their specially crafted, Vivid inspired cocktails whilst gazing out across our freshly illuminated city. What’s more holistic than that?

Tickets cost $79, and include the yoga class, mat hire, and a Vivid cocktail of your choice. You can snag one right here.