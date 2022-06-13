Sydney
Flow After Dark

  • Things to do, Classes and workshops
  • Hyatt Regency Sydney, Darling Harbour
  1. Woman doing yoga in the dark.
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. A woman teaches a night yoga at Flow After Dark
    Photograph: Supplied/Flow After Dark
Find your flow at this silent yoga disco overlooking the Vivid disco

Sydney’s most beloved light child (aka: Vivid) is coming back to town in full, neon force for what feels like the first time in two centuries (kidding, that’s just us being dramatic, it's only been two years) but with her astral return, we are getting a whole lot of pretty funky add-ons, including Flow After Dark.

The silent-disco yoga class will be held on the 12th floor of the Hyatt Regency overlooking Darling Harbour, all during what is arguably Sydney’s most photogenic time of year (jacaranda season notwithstanding). 

Starting from May 30 for only three sessions, this hour-long guided Vinyasa yoga class comes with a nifty pair of headphones that will play you beats spun by a live DJ while you roll your spine beneath Vivid’s rainbow lights. Plus, at the end of your stretch-sesh you can sample one of their specially crafted, Vivid inspired cocktails whilst gazing out across our freshly illuminated city. What’s more holistic than that? 

Tickets cost $79, and include the yoga class, mat hire, and a Vivid cocktail of your choice. You can snag one right here 

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/flow-after-dark-at-zephyr-tickets-327655535527
Address:
Hyatt Regency Sydney
161 Sussex Street
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/australia/hyatt-regency-sydney/sydrs
(02) 8099 1234
Price:
$79

Dates and times

