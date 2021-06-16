Future Shapers: Arts

Nakkiah Lui is a Gamillaroi and Torres Strait Islander woman, and a writer, commentator, actor and director for screen and the stage, who has emerged in recent years as one of the most dynamic, incisive and relevant artists of her generation. As a champion for First Nations communities, much of Lui's work explores contemporary Aboriginality through her darkly comic commentary on Australia's systemically racist power structures. She is an expert at repurposing pop-culture tropes to both demystify and amplify these conversations. In 2018, she won the NSW Premier's Literary Award for Black is the New White, produced by the Sydney Theatre Company – a provocative rom-com confronting cross-cultural prejudice, over dinner. Her play Blackie Blackie Brown used comic book superheroes to explore the desecration of First Nations lands and the complexities of reconciliation.

She has also hosted two podcasts with Miranda Tapsell, Pretty for an Aboriginal, which delved into contemporary Aboriginal culture, dating and race, and Debutante: Race, Resistance and Girl Power, which explored both the colonial history and modern importance of debutante balls for young Aboriginal women.

Beyond the theatre, her voice carries powerfully into the mainstream on screen. She is the writer and director of the ABC sketch comedy show Black Comedy, and has just wrapped on filming Preppers, a new, end-of-the-world comedy TV series which she also co-wrote. She has made several appearances on Q&A where her skills as an orator and commentator on First Nations issues and beyond have cemented her voice as a crucially important one in a country still deeply rooted in its colonial past.

