Future Shapers: Sustainability

Time Out's Future Shapers is a celebration of the best and brightest innovators, trailblazers and community builders in Sydney across five key fields: the arts; civics; sustainability; food and drink; and community and culture. These remarkable individuals and organisations were nominated by a panel of experts including editor of Time Out Sydney Maxim Boon, celebrity chef and restaurateur Kylie Kwong, head of talks and ideas at the Sydney Opera House Edwina Throsby, NSW 24-hour economy commissioner Michael Rodrigues, CEO of IndigiLab Luke Briscoe and NIDA resident director David Berthold.

Meet our expert panel.

Fact: climate change is real. And yet, despite this irrefutable truth, it can feel as if very little is happening to avert our very bleak fate. The good news is, there are people helping our environment fight back against the climate emergency and the power structures that fuel it. Through cutting-edge tech, acts of great generosity, precocious determination, dynamic leadership, and ancient knowledge, these remarkable individuals and organisations are lighting a path that all of us can follow, towards a healthier, more ecologically responsible future in Sydney.